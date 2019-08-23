European CEO magazine looks at equality in the workplace and the threat of a German recession in its latest issue

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Aug. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Most businesses like to talk up their progressive credentials, but how much of that is just lip service? With Equality Check, a community-led employee review platform, it’s easy to find out.



Equality Check puts the power in the hands of the employees by giving them a transparent view of a company’s action – or inaction – when it comes to issues such as diversity and equality. Like TripAdvisor or Glassdoor, members of staff can review their employers on a range of subjects, including discrimination and management support.

In an exclusive interview with European CEO, Equality Check’s chief executive and co-founder, Marie Sunde, told the magazine that many businesses still discriminate against female candidates, even if they do not realise it. “We like to think that… we are objective – that we only look at skills, experience and backgrounds,” she said. “But it turns out that we are not, and so unconsciously we are undermining women.”

Elsewhere in the magazine, Sophie Perryer explores how political division and industry slowdowns are driving Germany to the brink of recession and Barclay Ballard takes a look at Italy’s possible plans to ditch the euro. Elizabeth Matsangou, meanwhile, investigates why so many organisations make a mess of the hiring process.

Other articles tackle the potential for artificial intelligence to disrupt the global labour market, the impact that Apple’s iTunes has had on the music industry and the ongoing fallout from the Theranos scandal.

To read about all of this and more, pick up the latest issue of European CEO magazine, available in print, on tablet and online now.

www.europeanceo.com

World News Media is a leading publisher of quality financial and business magazines. It benefits from a global distribution network that includes subscriber lists of prominent decision-makers around the world.

CONTACT INFORMATION

World News Media

Elizabeth Matsangou

Editorial Department

+44 (0)20 7553 4162

elizabeth.matsangou@wnmedia.com



