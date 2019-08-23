Cell Culture Protein Surface Coatings Market to Hit $1,127.1 million by 2025–Insights On Key Trends, Value Chain Analysis, Key developments, Top Players, and Business Opportunities: Adroit Market Research

Growing demand for the use of 3D cell culture techniques is a major factor fueling the growth of Cell Culture Protein Surface Coatings market. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a highest CAGR of 14.2% by 2025

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, Aug. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Global Cell Culture Protein Surface Coatings Market Size 2018, By Type (Self Coatings, Pre Coatings), By Pre Coatings (Multi Well Plates, Petri Dishes, Flasks, Slides, Coverslips), By Source (Animal Derived Sources, Human Derived Sources, Plant Derived Sources, Synthetic Sources) By Region and Forecast 2019 To 2025” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

Adroit market research report on global cell culture protein surface coatings market gives a holistic view of the market demand, trends and opportunities. The report envelopes the historical trends from 2015 to 2017 with the base year 2018 and forecast from 2019 to 2025. The report encompasses the current status and future aspects of the market at global as well as country level along with the drivers, restraints and opportunities. Furthermore, the market has also been assessed based on Porter's five forces analysis. The report also gives an in-depth analysis of the market competitors along with company profiles of key manufacturers.

Scalable and time efficient culture is today's need to fully understand the roles of proteins in cell attachment, function and migration. With the advent of 3D cell cultures and rising biotechnology sector, people are keen on using culture techniques that are completely reliable. Additionally, the emerging field of stem cell therapy is also a driving factor the use of cell culture protein surface coatings. However, the ongoing budget restrictions for R&D activities may hinder the growth of cell culture protein surface coatings market in the foreseeable years.

The global cell culture protein surface coatings market has been segmented based on the type and source. Type wise the market has been bifurcated into self coatings and pre coatings. Pre coatings are further divided into multi well plates, petri dishes, flasks, slides and coverslips. Based on source the market has been divided into animal derived sources, human derived sources, plant derived sources and synthetic sources. Pre coatings are expected to grow at a highest pace in the type wise segment, registering a CAGR of 13.6% during the forecast period.

By geography the cell culture protein surface coatings market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany and the rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (Japan, China and the rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and the rest of Latin America), Middle East and Africa (GCC and the rest of the Middle East and Africa). North America is expected to hold the major market share of the cell culture protein surface coatings market in 2025 with more than 25%. Growth in this region is mainly influenced by rising investments in R&D activities.

The prominent players operating in the global cell culture protein surface coatings market include Corning Inc., Merck KgaA, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, BioVision, Inc., PerkinElmer, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Greiner Bio One International GmbH and Trevigen Inc. The players are perpetually developing new product portfolios and expanding their regional presence in order to serve the unmet needs of their customers.

Major points from Table of Contents:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

Chapter 3. Market Outlook

Chapter 4. Global Cell Culture Protein Surface Coatings Market Overview, By Type

Chapter 5. Global Cell Culture Protein Surface Coatings Market Overview, By Source

Chapter 6. Global Cell Culture Protein Surface Coatings Market Overview, By Region

Chapter 7. Company Profiles

