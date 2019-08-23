Pioneering the Way Forward in the Travel Industry

David Berg, partner Infinity Real Estate Candice Georgiadis Wade Shealy, Founder and CEO, ThirdHome

Travel stay isn't just about the bed and swimming pool anymore. The consumer has expanded their horizons and wants more. The travel industry is answering.

We all need mentors. I have had one since 1976 who has turned out to not only be my mentor but my best friend and person to lean on when I need advice.” — Wade Shealy, Founder and CEO ThirdHome

Continuing on the travel front, Candice Georgiadis recently interviewed David Berg, partner at Infinity Real Estate. Taking the travel experience to the next level is imperative for companies in the travel industry to continue to attract clients.How are you taking the hospitality industry to the next level?Curation. Curated amenities, curated offerings, and curated products. Differentiation can no longer rely on design and service alone, but through every touch point and experience that someone has inside of your hotel. Among other things, we now offer our guests unique, fresh, and forward-thinking brands and products across all our hotels to leave a lasting impression and elevate their experience.Which pain-point are you trying to address by introducing this innovation?Staleness: you can’t be “same-same.” Brand and your story are critical factors and must be impressionable. We focus on providing a nostalgic experience, for example — one that will give our customers who are from different countries, cultures, demographics — to distinguish our brand from others. You have to find the unique story in your product and capture that. It can’t be obvious. If Al Capone gambled at your property years before, finding a way to conjure his time there through design, product, and experience will leave a longer mark than a billboard.We specialize in historic properties in major urban markets. We focus on reclaiming the legacy of those properties, bringing them back to life, rediscovering the charm of the architecture and history, and modernizing our properties to today’s world and technology — all to enrich the integrity and impression and deliver an authentic experience. The complete interview can be read here Key takeaway is to remain interesting, not just with decor or the 'mini bar' but really taking in all aspects of a travels experience and making it complete. Candice Georgiadis is helping spread the word about the new travel industry direction.Wade Shealy, Founder and CEO of ThirdHome, was another interviewee of Candice Georgiadis as she helps shape the new travel norm.What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?As I noted earlier, one of the outstanding traits of our Club is that our members are like-minded. When they travel to other members’ homes they treat it as they would their own. When they host another member in their home, they sincerely want them to have a great stay and enjoy all that their treasured vacation home and surrounding area have to offer. It’s almost as if they are hosting a friend and want to do all they can to ensure that they have a good time. We often hear stories about members who become friends and even travel together to other THIRDHOME residences as a result of meeting because of The Club. They have a lot in common: They are successful, like to travel, are entrepreneurial, and enjoy sharing their experiences with others.We encourage those friendships and create events where members can meet and mingle to share their travel experiences. Whether it’s a member appreciation party for 300+ hosted by our US office out of Nashville, or a small group trip to Havana with Mariel Hemingway, our members share a common love of travel, and appreciate the chance to share it with others who are like them.Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”? Can you share a story about that?When I started this business, it consisted of my ability to convince a few friends and former clients to trust me on signing up for this new way of looking at leveraging second home ownership for tremendous travel opportunities. It was not an easy concept to sell, especially given that tech-heavy sharing experiences had yet to emerge, such as Uber, Rent the Runway, etc. People didn’t turn to the internet and strangers to do business with — especially on a luxury scale.There was no way I could do this alone. I looked for employees who could truly understand and carry out my vision. I knew this wasn’t going to be an easy sell, as this whole sharing economy was not even a ‘thing’.Today, with a club of over 11,000 members and a solid proof of concept, those initial conversations my teammates are just as important as they were 10 years ago. And even more important are the ongoing conversations to keep our current members happy and traveling. [...]And of course, the ultimate way to avoid burnout is to travel and see the world! - Catch the rest of the interview here There are people that are unaware of the dramatic changes and expansive offerings now available when travelling. Candice Georgiadis continues to change the old branding of the travel industry with these new amenities, 'all inclusive' options and more. Measurable gains can be had by Candice Georgiadis' social media work with these travel industry pioneers.About Candice GeorgiadisCandice Georgiadis is an active mother of three as well as a designer, founder, social media expert, and philanthropist. About Candice GeorgiadisCandice Georgiadis is an active mother of three as well as a designer, founder, social media expert, and philanthropist. Candice Georgiadis is the founder and designer at CG & CO. She is also the Founder of the Social Media and Marketing Agency: Digital Agency. Candice Georgiadis is a Social Media influencer and contributing writer to ThriveGlobal, Authority Magazine and several others. In addition to her busy work life, Candice is a volunteer and donor to St Jude's Children's hospital.



