Florist Itika Oldwine Featured on Netflix "Styling Hollywood" Starring Designing Couple Jason Bolden and Adair Curtis

Celebrity Florist Itika Oldwine, founder of Oldvine Florals, is featured on the new series "Styling Hollywood" starring her BFF Jason Bolden and his "unapologetic" husband Adair Curtis. The show airs August 30, 2019 on Netflix.

Netflix Debuts a Ground-Breaking TV Series on August 30 Unveiling the Force Behind JSN Studio and Friends Who Provide Home and Personal Style for A-List Clients

When I needed floral arrangements to dress the set for a segment I produced, I called Oldvine Florals. The most amazing flowers you can imagine were delivered for "The Voice" cast luncheon.”
— Max Paul, NBC's "The Voice"

HOLLYWOOD, CA, USA, August 29, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the first-time in TV history, influential interior designers and fashion stylists who are Black, married and gay are brought to the forefront. Jason Bolden and Adair Curtis star in the ground-breaking Netflix series, "Styling Hollywood," premiering on August 30, 2019. The power couple will give viewers an up close and personal glimpse into their world of home and style transformation for their A-list clientele.

You might say that Celebrity Florist Itika Oldwine and Bolden and Curtis of JSN Studio are a modern twist of the iconic TV series, "Friends." Oldwine is the long-time best friend to Bolden who is married to Curtis. "Jason and I have known each other since 2007," said Oldwine who founded Oldvine Florals in 2017. "We share a passion for anything that looks fabulous."

Oldwine has a flair for creating modern and contemporary designs which has helped establish Oldvine Florals as the "go-to" floral shop for weddings, and countless brides who select her company to make their big day special.

"Adair and I were inspired to create JSN Studio, a lifestyle line that brings our talents together to style wardrobe and home," said Bolden. Clients have included Taraji P. Henson, Yara Shahidi, Mindy Kaling, Ava DuVernay, Amandla Steinberg, Sasha Lane, Wiz Khalifa, Tika Sumpter, just to name a few.

Oldwine joins Bolden and Curtis, the dynamic duo of celebrity "Black Girl" magic, for two eye-opening episodes of the A-list-packed lifestyle show. "I met Jason in Chicago when he was just starting in fashion and I worked for The Oprah Winfrey Show," said Oldwine who is from Richmond, California.

Oldvine Florals can be reached at hello@oldvineflorals.com.


About Oldvine Floral:

Itika Oldwine is the owner of a luxury floral boutique based in downtown Los Angeles at 132 W. 7th Street in the Fashion District. The boutique specializes in gifts, weddings, special occasions, events and large scale floral installations for private clients, hotels and event spaces in L.A. In a short time, Oldvine Florals has earned a position as a preferred vendor for many of L.A.'s popular hotels and event spaces including the Majestic, Hummingbird Nest Ranch, SLS Hotel, Beverly Hills, Nomad Hotel, Freehand Hotel, Millwick and more.

Oldvine Florals client list boasts a who's who in the world of game changers:
Ava Duvernay
BET
Beyonce and Jay Z (The Carters)
Blavity
Facebook Watch
Hennessy
Hotel Figueroa
Martini & Rossi
Moët & Chandon
Netflix
OWN: The Oprah Winfrey Network
Postmates
SLS Hotel, Beverly Hills
The NoMad Hotel
Tidal
Vans


Follow Itika Oldwine of Oldvine Florals at:

Instagram: OldvineFlorals
Facebook: OldvineFlorals
Twitter: OldvineFlorals

Marie Lemelle
Platinum Star PR
213-276-7827
email us here

Celebrity Florist Itika Oldwine Talks about Her Journey to Establishing Oldvine Florals

Oldvine Florals stands out from the competition. Producer Max Paul from NBC's "The Voice" called Oldvine Florals to dress the production set for a luncheon for the "The Voice" cast members.

Oldvine Florals specializes in designs to enhance any special occasion. The Oldvine Florals creative team designed a 12-foot flower wall for the premiere of "Queen America" starring Catherine Zeta-Jones at Le Jardin.

Celebrity Florist Itika Oldwine created the 12’ x 8’ floral design to enhance the red carpet at "Toast To The Arts" hosted by Rapper/Actor Common during Oscar weekend 2019 honoring Academy Award winners Ruth Carter and Regina King.

Californa native Itika Odwine launched Oldvine Florals as a vessel for her own point of view on blooming creations and to give a modern twist to Hollywood's flowery landscape.

