By Popular Demand, Canna Group LLC Payment Processors Goes Global to Accept Offshore Clients

Serving Hard to place businesses since 1992

Finally viable Payment Processing Solutions you can trust, from a company you already do.

COLUMBUS, OHIO, US, August 29, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Canna Group LLC is a Leader in the High-Risk Payment Solutions Industry

The founders of Canna Group LLC (CGLLC), a company that specializes in electronic payment solutions for all high-risk businesses, have gone Global and will now be serving offshore merchants worldwide.

To connect with Canna Group LLC, please visit https://gethighrisk.wufoo.com/forms/q1fhr5lf19ndb1b/

Shortlisted by Silicon Review as one of the 50 Best Companies to watch in 2019, Canna Group LLC is recognized as one of the industry pioneers. Since 1992, they have led the way in high risk payment solutions and processing, especially in the CBD and MMJ arenas, as well as in the placement of other hard to place businesses.

Canna Group LLC has forged many valuable relationships with financial institutions across the globe, giving them access to virtually every payment platform currently in existence, including MasterCard, Visa and many others. This gives merchants the opportunity to decide what makes the most sense for their business based on industry type and their qualifications.

Company President and Founder Sami Spiezio stated, “With our international presence, we’ll be able to facilitate payments in 169 different currencies in as many countries, making CGLLC the only answer for your international payment processing needs.”

Canna Group LLC also implements the most robust fraud protection tools, such as G2, along with state of the art processing solutions, and takes a very personal approach as to how they handle their clients’ businesses properly and thoroughly vetting their clients. As Spiezio noted in a podcast on https://www.graymattersradio.org/2019/03/18/gray-matters-radio-episode-26-the-big-business-of-legal-marijuana/ they pride themselves on their outstanding customer service, as well as offering expert knowledge on the constantly changing laws that allow cannabis businesses to accept and use ALL major credit and debit-based card transactions.

About Canna Group LLC:

At Canna Group LLC, merchants will find a committed team of experts ready to help their business succeed by giving them the ability to accept credit cards - no matter what business they are in. They are leaders in the field and have been helping merchants improve sales and customer satisfaction since 1992. Canna Group LLC offers Domestic and International Payment Processing Solutions for the Hardest to Place Merchants, and their merchants really appreciate that they do. This includes all major card brands for even harder to place merchants such as CBD and MMJ related industries. Canna Group LLC is also a Full-Service Merchant Processor ISO Provider. For more information, please visit www.gethighrisk.com

By Popular Demand Canna Group LLC goes Global!



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.