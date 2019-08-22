Roundup Options Encourages Those Diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma to Call the Attorneys at The Steinberg Law Group

Roundup Weed Killer Roundup Weed Killer Farmers and homeowners around the country have used glyphosate-based herbicides for decades.

Roundup Options Encourages People with Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma or Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia to Call for Access to Attorneys at The Steinberg Law Group

Glyphosate is probably carcinogenic to humans.” — International Agency for Research on Cancer

HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, August 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Roundup Options Help Center is dedicated to providing the best legal assistance to people stricken with Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma or Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia from exposure to Roundup or other glyphosate -based weed killers. Anyone wishing to discuss their legal options should call (888) 891-2200 to speak directly with a member of The Steinberg Law Group.The Roundup Options Help Center has endorsed The Steinberg Law Group because of their decades of experience in handling mass action and class action cases. With offices in New York, California and Texas, The Steinberg Law Group has a national footprint that helps them obtain the best possible financial compensation for clients.Roundup is a glyphosate-based herbicide originally produced by Monsanto and introduced to the consumer market in 1974. Monsanto, which Bayer acquired in 2018, developed and patented the glyphosate molecule and retained exclusive rights to glyphosate in the US until its US patent expired in September 2000 (the patent expired earlier in other countries). As a result, today, many similar products use glyphosate as an active ingredient including Ortho GroundClear, Dow DuPont Rodeo, Compare-N-Save Concentrate Grass and Weed Killer, RM43 Total Vegetation Control and Ranger Pro Herbicide.In 2015, the World Health Organization’s International Agency for Research on Cancer identified glyphosate as a probable human carcinogen. Despite evidence that Monsanto and other producers of glyphosate-based herbicides knew of the probable cancer-causing effects of their products, consumers were not properly warned of the potential dangers. States with the highest risk of glyphosate exposure include Minnesota, North Dakota, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Iowa and Ohio. Even if the exposure to glyphosate occurred outside of one’s home state, The Steinberg Law Group can still obtain the maximum financial compensation available.If you or a loved one has been diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma or Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia and used Roundup or other glyphosate-based herbicides after 1990, the Roundup Options Help Center encourages calling (888) 891-2200 or visiting www.roundupoptions.com for more information on how The Steinberg Law Group can help.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.