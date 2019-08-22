LifePod Partners with Wingate Healthcare to Provide Proactive-Voice Caregiving Service to Residents in Assisted Living Locations in Northeast

Wingate partnership follows successful LifePod beta program with the luxury assisted living leader

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifePod ® Solutions Inc., the groundbreaking, proactive-voice caregiving service, announced today that Wingate Healthcare plans to extend access to LifePod’s two-way, voice-first service to 100 or more residents in four of its communities this fall, following the success of a beta test program.



Driven by its mission to improve the health and wellbeing of its residents through high quality, individualized care, Wingate conducted a beta test of LifePod’s proactive-voice services with 14 of its residents over the past three months. The successful results of the beta program, which included increased peace of mind for family members and care teams and improved communications between Wingate residents and staff, accelerated the decision to expand LifePod to 100 additional Wingate residents.

“The results of our beta program with Wingate demonstrate how AI-powered, proactive-voice technology can have a tremendous effect on the overall wellbeing of loved ones as well as their professional caregivers and family members,” said Stuart R. Patterson, CEO of LifePod. “Wingate is the first, luxury assisted living community to offer LifePod’s service to their residents and their family caregivers, and we look forward to growing our partnership with them as they continue to innovate and provide top-notch quality care.”

“We are excited to be the first assisted living community to offer LifePod’s proactive and personalized voice services to our residents. Wingate is always looking for opportunities to improve the lifestyle and care we provide to our residents, no matter their level of care,” said Michael Spearin, SVP of Sales and Marketing at Wingate Healthcare. “Our tests showed that LifePod not only benefits our residents’ wellbeing and our staff’s support services, but also enhances the communication between our residents and their family caregivers!”

Using an intuitive, online portal and dialogue management platform, LifePod simultaneously monitors and supports family members and healthcare clients via personalized voice prompts, while also providing real-time alerts, daily reports, periodic voice check-ins and more. Wingate’s beta tests with LifePod focused on leveraging voice and virtual-care models to effectively provide unique luxury care to the pilot’s 14 participants. During the pilot, Wingate’s members averaged 9-12 interactions per day with LifePod’s voice-first service. These engagements supported Wingate’s care plans and provided a stress-free way for relatives of the residents to interact and care for their loved ones living at Wingate. In addition, Wingate management and staff reported high levels of satisfaction with the LifePod beta tests.

About Wingate

As a family-owned business for nearly three decades, Wingate takes great pride in their senior living communities that encompass a full continuum from independent and assisted living through skilled nursing and memory care. Designed for luxury, comfort and security — and staffed with skilled and compassionate caregivers — Wingate communities foster social engagement, provide space indoors and out to promote wellness, and support lifelong learning. Wingate’s amenities, activities and care regimens are tailored to best fit each individual resident, a natural fit for LifePod’s personalized services. Wingate’s residents benefit from high staffing ratios of experienced doctors, nurses, aides and staff. Whether supporting individuals in an independent or assisted living environment or providing memory care and skilled nursing services that optimize recovery from illness or injury, Wingate’s teams allow residents to live peacefully and comfortably. Learn more about Wingate’s luxury healthcare solutions and validated care model at https://wingatehealthcare.com/ or follow Wingate on Facebook and LinkedIn .

About LifePod

LifePod® is the first proactive-voice, AI-powered caregiving service developed with a singular goal in mind: to support and improve the quality of care and life for both caregivers and care recipients throughout their journey together. LifePod’s customizable functionality fits the unique needs of a wide range of caregivers supporting older adults aging in place as well as those suffering from chronic illnesses or disabilities at home. Winner of the Best of Show award in Patient-Focused Software at the 2019 Bio-IT World, LifePod’s two-way voice service expands the capabilities of popular smart speakers with patented technology that supports natural voice dialogues, configured and controlled by remote caregivers. The LifePod team, comprised of experienced voice and health technology veterans, works closely with families, professional caregivers and senior living communities to improve health outcomes and reduce the costs of long-term and chronic care. To learn more or to sign up for the LifePod Early Access Program, visit https://lifepod.com/product/early-bird-special/ or follow LifePod on Facebook and LinkedIn .

