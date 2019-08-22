Havertys Enters St. Louis Market with New Store in Chesterfield, MO

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HAVERTYS (NYSE: HVT and HVT.A) will open a new store on Friday, August 23rd, off Boones Crossing in Chesterfield Valley, a thriving part of the St. Louis market.



“We are excited to return to the St. Louis community,” said Clarence H. Smith, chairman, president and CEO. “Havertys was founded in 1885, and in our early history served St. Louis from 1891 to 1908, making deliveries in horse-drawn wagons. We couldn’t be more pleased to open in this vibrant location and bring the Havertys tradition of friendly service, affordable prices, and high-quality furniture to the area.”

The 44,300 square foot furniture store showcases the brand’s wide array of styles and excellent values, providing inspiration for every room in the home. Exclusive furniture collections, vast custom options, curated accessories, and mattresses provide customers an extensive selection to explore. Whether considering a leather sectional, custom sofa, or accent piece, Havertys’ professional sales associates and free in-home design services can help customers bring their vision of home to life.

“The internet has expanded the consumer’s reach, and although we continue to refresh our website, we believe stores play an integral role in serving Havertys customers, offering an opportunity to touch and examine items and receive professional advice. We look forward to welcoming customers to our new store in Chesterfield and sharing our passion for home furnishings,” Smith concluded.

About Havertys

Havertys (NYSE: HVT and HVT.A), established in 1885, is a full-service home furnishings retailer with 121 showrooms in 16 states in the Southern and Midwestern regions providing its customers with a wide selection of quality merchandise in middle to upper-middle price ranges. Additional information is available on the Company’s website at www.havertys.com .

Contact:

Havertys 404-443-2900

Jenny Hill Parker

SVP, finance and corporate secretary

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fdc3cb64-fdcb-4505-a85b-7001b1e306f9

Havertys New Chesterfield, MO Location Havertys new store off Boones Crossing in Chesterfield Valley



