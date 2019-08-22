Jones Soda to Present at the 8th Annual Gateway Conference on September 5, 2019

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jones Soda Co. (the “Company”) (OTCQB: JSDA), a leader in the craft soda category known for its unique branding and authentic connection to its consumers, has been invited to present at the 8 th Annual Gateway Conference , which is being held September 4-5, 2019 at the Four Seasons Hotel in San Francisco, CA.



Jones management is scheduled to present on Thursday, September 5th at 8:00 a.m. Pacific time, with one-on-one meetings held throughout the conference.

The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here and on the Gateway Conference website at www.gateway-conference.com/presenters .

To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email conference@gatewayir.com .

About the Gateway Conference

The 8th Annual Gateway Conference is an invite-only conference presented by Gateway Investor Relations, a full-service financial communications firm. Gateway was created to bring together the most compelling companies with the nation’s top institutional investors and analysts. This year’s event features approximately 100 companies from a number of growth industries, including technology, business, financial services, consumer, digital media, clean technology and life sciences. The format has been designed to give attendees direct access to senior management via company presentations, Q&A sessions and one-on-one meetings. For more information, visit www.gatewayir.com/conference. To receive updates and highlights from #GatewayIRConference, make sure to follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Jones Soda Co.

Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Jones Soda Co.® (OTCQB: JSDA) markets and distributes premium beverages under the Jones® Soda and Lemoncocco® brands. A leader in the premium soda category, Jones Soda is made with pure cane sugar and other high-quality ingredients, and is known for packaging that incorporates ever-changing photos sent in from its consumers. Jones’ diverse product line offers something for everyone – pure cane sugar soda, zero-calorie soda and Lemoncocco non-carbonated premium refreshment. Jones is sold across North America in glass bottles, cans and on fountain through traditional beverage outlets, restaurants and alternative accounts. For more information, visit www.jonessoda.com or www.myjones.com or www.drinklemoncocco.com .

Investor Relations Contact:

Cody Slach

Gateway Investor Relations

1-949-574-3860

JSDA@gatewayir.com





