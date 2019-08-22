There were 632 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 162,449 in the last 365 days.

JAKKS Pacific to Participate in the 8th Annual Gateway Investor Conference on September 5, 2019

/EIN News/ -- SANTA MONICA, Calif., Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) is scheduled to participate at the 8th Annual Gateway Conference, which is being held September 4-5, 2019 at the Four Seasons Hotel in San Francisco, CA.

JAKKS Pacific’s management is scheduled to sit for a “fireside chat” with Gateway Managing Director Sean McGowan on Thursday, September 5th at 12:30 p.m. Pacific time, with one-on-one meetings held throughout the day. The conversation will be webcast live and available for replay here and on the Gateway Conference website at www.gateway-conference.com/presenters. To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email conference@gatewayir.com.

About JAKKS Pacific, Inc.
JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of toys and consumer products sold throughout the world, with its headquarters in Santa Monica, California. JAKKS Pacific’s popular proprietary brands include MorfBoard™, Perfectly Cute™, Squish-Dee-Lish™, TP Blaster™, Disguise®, Moose Mountain®, Funnoodle®, Maui®, Kids Only!®; a wide range of entertainment-inspired products featuring premier licensed properties; and C’est Moi™, a new generation of clean beauty. Through JAKKS Cares, the company’s commitment to philanthropy, JAKKS is helping to make a positive impact on the lives of children. Visit us at www.jakks.com and follow us on Instagram (@jakkstoys), Twitter (@jakkstoys) and Facebook (JAKKS Pacific).

JAKKS Pacific
Brent Novak, 424-268-9450
Chief Financial Officer
or
Rachel Griffin, 424-268-9553
Vice President, Communications
or
Gateway Investor Relations
Sean McGowan, 949-574-3860
Managing Director
JAKK@gatewayir.com

