JAKKS Pacific to Participate in the 8th Annual Gateway Investor Conference on September 5, 2019

/EIN News/ -- SANTA MONICA, Calif., Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) is scheduled to participate at the 8 th Annual Gateway Conference , which is being held September 4-5, 2019 at the Four Seasons Hotel in San Francisco, CA.



JAKKS Pacific’s management is scheduled to sit for a “fireside chat” with Gateway Managing Director Sean McGowan on Thursday, September 5th at 12:30 p.m. Pacific time, with one-on-one meetings held throughout the day. The conversation will be webcast live and available for replay here and on the Gateway Conference website at www.gateway-conference.com/presenters . To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email conference@gatewayir.com .

About JAKKS Pacific, Inc.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of toys and consumer products sold throughout the world, with its headquarters in Santa Monica, California. JAKKS Pacific’s popular proprietary brands include MorfBoard™, Perfectly Cute™, Squish-Dee-Lish™, TP Blaster™, Disguise®, Moose Mountain®, Funnoodle®, Maui®, Kids Only!®; a wide range of entertainment-inspired products featuring premier licensed properties; and C’est Moi™, a new generation of clean beauty. Through JAKKS Cares, the company’s commitment to philanthropy, JAKKS is helping to make a positive impact on the lives of children. Visit us at www.jakks.com and follow us on Instagram (@jakkstoys), Twitter (@jakkstoys) and Facebook ( JAKKS Pacific ).

©2019 JAKKS Pacific, Inc. All rights reserved.

JAKKS Pacific

Brent Novak, 424-268-9450

Chief Financial Officer

or

Rachel Griffin, 424-268-9553

Vice President, Communications

or

Gateway Investor Relations

Sean McGowan, 949-574-3860

Managing Director

JAKK@gatewayir.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.