Thanks to the New Payment Options, High Risk Merchants Including Start-Ups Can Accept all Major Credit Cards

COLUMBUS, OHIO, US, August 29, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The founders of Canna Group LLC, a company that specializes in electronic payment solutions for all high-risk businesses, including CBD and MMJ, now has multiple payment solutions for both eCommerce and retail businesses.

To contact Canna Group LLC about starting a high-risk merchant services account, please visit https://gethighrisk.wufoo.com/forms/q1fhr5lf19ndb1b/

As a company spokesperson and Founder Sami Spiezio noted, the team from Canna

Group LLC is proud to offer viable payment solutions that will allow high risk

merchants including start-ups to accept all major credit cards.

For example, for online CBD merchants who are looking for reliable payment

processing options, Canna Group LLC offers a number of choices including check

processing, E-Wallet and traditional processing, for 100 percent topical CBD

sellers only. For existing merchants who have $50,000 or more of verifiable

history, Canna Group LLC is now also offering the traditional payment

processing option.

For merchants in the retail CBD arena, Canna Group LLC offers a cash back PIN

debit option for customers that use a debit card; a POB for debit users, and

an E-Wallet choice for those paying with a Visa or MasterCard.

Merchants in the MMJ industry will also find three payment solutions through

Canna Group LLC: the cash back PIN debit option for customers with a debit

card; the POB for debit cards and the E-Wallet option for a full line of

credit cards.

Finally, MMJ related businesses, including established and start-ups, can opt

for the traditional processing payment solutions for their company.

Partnerships with our country’s largest payment institutions, Canna Group LLC

will continue to provide the current and state-of-the-art payment solutions,

as they are made available; an continues to audit their clients’ accounts to

make sure they have the best solutions available today.

In addition to offering multiple payment solutions and help in obtaining a

high risk MID, Canna Group LLC can also assist businesses with less than

stellar credit to get the loan they need.

“No business should have to fail because they can’t get access to traditional

loans. CGLLC understands this, which why it works with businesses that have

bad credit, no credit, have filed for bankruptcy, or has unresolved tax

liens,” the spokesperson noted.

About Canna Group LLC:

At Canna Group LLC, merchants will find a committed team of experts ready to

help their business succeed by giving them the ability to accept credit cards

- no matter what business they are in. They are leaders in the field and have

been helping merchants improve sales and customer satisfaction since 1992.

Canna Group LLC offers Domestic Payment Processing Solutions for the hardest

to place merchants, and their merchants really appreciate that they do. This

includes all major card brands for even harder to place merchants such as CBD

and MMJ related industries.

Canna Group LLC is also a Full-Service Merchant

Processor ISO Provider. For more information, please visit

www.gethighrisk.com.



