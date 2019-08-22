Holt International and Full City Coffee Roasters Invite Coffee Lovers to ‘Brews for a Cause’ on September 9

100% of Proceeds to Benefit Holt International’s Family Strengthening Programs in Colombia

/EIN News/ -- Eugene, Oregon, Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holt International Children's Services, one of the nation’s leading international nonprofit adoption and child welfare organizations, and Eugene’s Full City Coffee Roasters today announced a one day fundraising event that will take place at the coffee roaster’s 842 Pearl Street location on September 9, 2019. One hundred percent of Full City's sales that day, along with sales from Palace Bakery next door, will benefit Holt International’s women empowerment and family strengthening programs in Colombia.

“We are pleased to celebrate Eugene’s lively and intimate coffee culture while positively impacting the welfare of the people of Colombia in our partnership with Michael Phinney, owner of Full City Coffee Roasters,” said Linda Wilson, Holt International Director, Corporate Social Responsibility & Strategic Partnerships. “Like Full City Coffee Roasters, Holt International started as a local organization in our community decades ago. We value small businesses and the unique ways we can collaborate to make a difference, shifting the cycle of poverty, with life-changing services,” said Wilson.

Holt has recently established a humanitarian presence in Colombia, a country emerging from five decades of civil war, aimed at helping secure families traumatized by conflict through various education, nutrition, personal development, and job training programs. While Holt works primarily with children, the organization’s Columbia programs also focus on empowering Colombian women so they can raise their children independently.

Full City Coffee Roasters and Holt’s collaboration is an organic partnership. Colombia is one of the countries from which Full City sources its coffee. Phinney has committed to helping coffee farmers he works with improve their farming business through education and capital lending.

Supporters can also make online donations and learn more about the humanitarian and welfare efforts through Holt’s fundraising page dedicated to its Columbia programs, accessible by visiting www.holtinternational.org/empowerwomen.

About Full City Coffee Roasters

Established in 1990 and helmed by Michael Phinney, Full City Coffee Roasters has been serving Eugene with freshly brewed coffee using only freshly roasted Arabica beans sourced from all over the world. More information on Full City is available at https://www.full-city.com/.

About Holt International

Holt International seeks a world where every child has a loving and secure home. Since Holt’s founding in 1956, the organization has worked towards its vision through programs that strengthen and preserve families that are at risk of separation; by providing critical care and support to orphaned and vulnerable children; and by leading the global community in finding families for children who need them and providing the pre-and post-adoption support and resources they need to thrive. Always, Holt focuses on each child’s unique needs —keeping the child’s best interest at the forefront of every decision. For more information visit /www.holtinternational.org.

