Verizon joins State Attorneys General in enhanced effort to battle robocalls

/EIN News/ -- BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- State attorneys general for all 50 states, and for the District of Columbia, announced a new partnership today with the communications industry to more effectively prosecute those responsible for illegal robocalls. The following statement should be attributed to Kathy Grillo, Verizon svp and dgc, public policy and government affairs:



What you need to know:

Verizon strongly supports State AG effort to battle robocalls

Verizon has implemented multiple tools to stop illegal robocalling and plans to do more

Our customers deserve a great experience using Verizon’s services, and we will continue to take effective action to deliver

“Verizon fully supports the anti-robocall principles announced today. We’re in the midst of an on-going battle with those responsible for sending annoying and often deceptive spam calls to our customers, and we’re determined to fight this battle -- with the top law enforcement officials at the State and Federal level, the FCC and others in government.



“It’s imperative that we stand together on a common set of goals that include stopping callers from hiding their identities, working with other carriers on efforts to trace back illegal calls to the source, and keeping the originators from sending robocalls in the first place.



“We stand with our customers and know that they are demanding action. We’re encouraged that officials at both the State and Federal level are working together with us and the industry, and we’re committed to doing whatever we can to end the annoyance and misery associated with robocalls.”

