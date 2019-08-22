Clearwater Community Volunteers: Pinellas PAL Gets 13,000 Reasons to Continue Helping Children

/EIN News/ -- CLEARWATER, Fla., Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Wednesday, August 21st, Neil Brickfield, Executive Director of Pinellas County Sheriff’s Police Athletic League (PAL), was presented a check for over $13,000 by the Clearwater Community Volunteers (CCV) to help fund youth programs at PAL in Lealman. The funds were raised from the 7th Annual Chefs’ Showcase sponsored by the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization in June of this year.



“The Clearwater Community Volunteers are a great community partner,” said Brickfield. “They help PAL to have the resources to meet the needs of our PAL participants; from pens for school to sneakers for play to a warm sweatshirt or glasses to help them read. CCV’s support means PAL can continue to go above and beyond our core mission of afterschool homework help and mentoring programming to meet our children’s biggest needs.”

Lealman is a low income neighborhood in the City of St. Petersburg. It suffers from a higher than average crime rate than the surrounding areas. PAL, located at the Lealman PAL Sports Complex, provides a safe environment where hundreds of at-risk youth from 6th to 12th grade can receive mentorship, academics, an even meals while participating in the programs.

Soltero said, “One of the first things Mr. Brickfield told us when he came to the center was the story of two young girls who are now able to go to college because of the community’s support of PAL. This is an example of why we help.”

The Clearwater Community Volunteers (CCV) have over 26 years of community service under their belt with over 150,000 families and children helped since their founding in 1992. Sponsored by the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization, they stay true to their reputation of helping others with their center located on the corner of Fort Harrison Avenue and Drew Street in downtown Clearwater. Based on fundamentals developed by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard, the CCV Center works with area non-profits to help these groups better attain their goals.

