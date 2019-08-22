SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc.

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky notifies investors that it has commenced an investigation of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (“Sarepta or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: SRPT) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.



On August 19, 2019, Sarepta announced receipt of a Complete Response Letter (“CRL”) from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration regarding the Company’s New Drug Application seeking accelerated approval of golodirsen injection for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Sarepta disclosed that “[t]he CRL generally cites two concerns: the risk of infections related to intravenous infusion ports and renal toxicity seen in pre-clinical models of golodirsen and observed following administration of other antisense oligonucleotides.”

Following this news, Sarepta's stock price fell over 15%.

