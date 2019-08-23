Rewarding L.A. Co-Op Launches Fun Personal Service to Care for Nanas and Papas

Start Today, we love to take care of L.A. moms and dads... We serve 100 founding members who love to share fun rewards with family and friends We Represent Talented Professionals and Generate Proceeds to Do Good www.RecruitingforGood.com

Co-Op members who successfully participate in R4G to help fund causes; earn their retired moms and dads L.A.'s best dining, entertainment, and spa rewards.

Join The Only Co-Op that Rewards Your Nana and Papa Fun for Good” — Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a staffing agency sponsoring Social Co-Op Rewarding L.A. Fun for Good to help fund local causes. The staffing agency makes fundraising fun and rewarding.According to Recruiting for Good, Founder Carlos Cymerman, “Did mom and dad put you thru school...help make you a success... and now you want to care for them? Then, join our Social Co-Op to make a difference (help fund L.A. causes)...and we'll gift your parents love life rewards to enjoy retirement for good ."How to Join Rewarding L.A. Co-Op1. Members refer companies that retain Recruiting for Good for search; and members earn 5% of proceeds generated from fulltime placements to fund causes and fun rewards.2. Recruiting for Good donates $1,000 from the 1st placement made with the referred company to the members' favorite LA cause.3. When placements are made thru recruiting services, proceeds are shared to reward dining, entertainment, and spa for nanas and papas.Carlos Cymerman, adds "Thru our Rewarding L.A. Co-Op; we honor awesome nanas by gifting them beauty every month...nanas get their nails and hair done, and enjoy massages too."AboutRecruiting for Good is a socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals kickass jobs they love, since 1998. Companies retain us to find them the best talent in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, and Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales. And generates proceeds for causes www.RecruitingforGood.com Rewarding LA is a Social Co-Op sponsored by Recruiting for Good to help fund causes. We share 5% of proceeds generated thru recruiting placements with members who successfully participate; by supporting their causes, and rewarding dining, entertainment, and spa. Members can gift their rewards to benefit their Nanas and Papas too. To sign up www.RewardingLA.com Since 2017, Recruiting for Good has been funding and sponsoring 'Our Moms Work," a personal cost free career mentoring service in Santa Monica. Want to return to work? Looking to change jobs? Or strategize about getting a raise? And can't talk to your significant other or your boss...we're here for you...meet in person in Santa Monica to listen...provide solutions...and support your career goals. To learn more visit www.OurMomsWork.org



