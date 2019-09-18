Montana Mesothelioma Victims Center Now Urges the Family of a Navy Veteran or Person with Mesothelioma Anywhere in Montana To Call Them Anytime for Direct Access to Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste-Better Compensation

"Trust us-talking directly with attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste is a much better deal than a 'free' book about mesothelioma as we'd be happy to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303” — Montana Mesothelioma Victims Center

BUTTE , MONTANA, USA, September 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Montana Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "We want a Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma anywhere in Montana or their family to call us anytime at 800-714-0303 so we can provide them with on the spot access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste to ensure a much better financial compensation result-that might exceed a million dollars. Erik Karst and his partner Doug von Oiste are responsible for over a billion dollars in financial compensation results for people with mesothelioma or asbestos related illnesses and they are remarkable attorneys.

"Trust us-talking directly with attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste is a much better deal than a free book about mesothelioma as we'd be happy to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303."www.karstvonoiste.com/

Aside from providing direct access to attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste for Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma anywhere in Montana the Montana Mesothelioma Victims Center also provides the following free services:

* They will work with the Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma in Montana on medical treatment options.

* They will help the Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma in Montana with documenting their exposures to asbestos. It is this incredibly vital information that becomes the basis for a mesothelioma compensation claim and they group calls this service the 'list.'

The Montana Mesothelioma Victims Center will also try to help the family of the Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma to focus on their loved one-so they can provide the maximum possible support. There is no free comparable service like this in the nation as they would be happy to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303. https://Montana.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The Montana Mesothelioma Victims Center’s unsurpassed free services are available throughout Montana in every community including Billings, Missoula, Great Falls, Bozeman, Butte, Helena, Kalispell, Havre, Anaconda, or Miles City. https://Montana.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

For the best possible treatment options in Montana we strongly recommend the following heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at each hospital.

* Providence Health Services Western Montana: https://montana.providence.org/locations-directory/m/montana-cancer-center

* The Billings Clinic: https://www.billingsclinic.com/services-specialties/cancer/.

High risk occupations for exposure to asbestos in Montana include the US Navy, Malmstrom Air Force Base workers, 341st Missile Wing workers, miners, oil refinery workers, smelter workers, pulp and paper mill workers, welders, plumbers, machinists, mechanics, insulators, construction workers, railroad workers and or former residents of Libby, Montana. http://Montana.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.