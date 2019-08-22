Anti-Slip Additives Market To Reach USD 501.2 Million By 2026 | Reports And Data

Anti-Slip Additives Market Size – USD 0.35 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 4.4%, Anti-Slip Additives Industry Trends – increasing infrastructural investment, growth of organized retail market

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Anti-Slip Additives market was valued at USD 354.6 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 501.2 Million by year 2026, at a CAGR of 4.4%. The Anti-Slip additives are very popular in various industries like construction, ship-building, paints and coatings, and so on. They add texture to the coated surface and reduce slip which in turn prevents a lot of accidents that are very common with tile flooring that is glossy and slippery. Rapid industrialization, increasing number of renovation and remodelling infrastructure projects are providing this market a lot of scope to grow. Even the very basic demand for living spaces across the globe is a driver for the anti-slip additives market. Long-term profitable opportunities are attracting both public and private investments, especially in infrastructure of all kinds. All these factors culminate together to help this market thrive.

East Asia and South Asia are most likely to lead the market in terms of consumption over the forecast period on account of a burgeoning demand. Moreover, the eastern regions of the world also have a cheap supply of labour, which is making the market players rapidly shift their industrial and production base to these regional segments.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Asia Pacific will be followed by LATAM and MEA in market growth. This is because of industrial base building that is rapidly happening in these middle-income countries.

Anti-slip coatings customized by companies like Exterior Coatings (U.S.A.) can be used on decorative floors as well. A surface broadcast is not mandatory, which has increased their popularity among various end-uses.

Anti-slip additives have a lot of desirable characteristics, many of which are tried and made better by the respective companies every year. These include non-flammability, proper slip resistance and the ability to be used on a variety of surfaces.

Wood Floorings are a significant threat to the anti-slip additives market as wood also provides effective friction. These form a strong alternative and can deter market growth of anti-slip additives.

Aluminium Oxide is a very tough mineral used for maximum anti-slip protection. It is primarily used in heavy duty commercial and industrial applications.

The presence of stringent environmental regulations pertaining to toxic VOC emissions is restraining growth of anti-slip additives market. However, Silica based additives are well-suited to this requirement and will likely capture the market quickly.

The paints and coatings industry is growing at a global level because of increasing demand from industries such as automotive. Because of this growth, Anti-Slip Additives have a derived demand and will witness a risen market share in this segment.

Renovation and re-modelling activities under the construction sector are increasing in volume daily, especially in the countries in Middle East, Africa, South America and Asia Pacific. There is a resultant demand for anti-slip additives therefore.

The dominance of APAC is also due to the relaxed freight tax norms by the governments of India and China. This is a big attraction for the market payers as the wealth-saving is multiplicative.

Moreover, increasing strategic expansion activities by manufacturing companies in the region are also driving the anti-slip additives market. Companies are adding more and better products to their profile to strive and lead the market.

High demand across the marine industry is also driving demand for this market. Countries in Asia Pacific have some of the busiest ports and therefore a lot of deman for anti-slip additives.

The rise in trade requires safety measures to hold the cargo and people onboard the ship. This subsequently leads to the use of marine deck coatings to ensure safety.

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Anti-Slip Additives market on the basis of type, end use, and region:

Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Aluminium Oxide

Silica

Others

Polymer Grits/Beads

Pulverized Plastic

Crushed Glass

End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Construction

Marine Decks

Paints and Coatings

Packaging

Adhesives

Concrete Sealers

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa Latin America

Brazil

