Organic Acids Market To Reach USD 36.86 Billion By 2026 | Reports And Data

Organic Acids Market Size – USD 19.91 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 8.0%, Organic Acids Industry Trends – Product synthesis through bio-based methods, rising application in pharmaceutical products

/EIN News/ -- New York, Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The rapid growth of the food and beverages industry, growing need for preservation ingredients, and heavy acid regulation requirements in varied products are key factors contributing to high CAGR of Organic Acids during forecast period.

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Organic Acids market was valued at USD 19.91 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 36.86 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 8.0%. Organic acids have a wide scale of application in the industry. Synthetically produced organic acids are used as catalysts, surfactants and dyes popularly. Those that are produced by fermentation process of microorganisms are extensively used in various processes in the food and beverages industry. Organic acids market is expected to witness a favourable growth scenario in the Asia Pacific market as the region has an extensively increasing demand for food and beverages, which are an important application of organic acids.

The organic acids market is witnessing a comparative leniency in the regulatory and approval norms, which is pushing the market growth forward. These acids are finding increasing use in the pharmaceuticals and cosmetic industry, which is further pushing forward the market growth. The top companies in the organic acids market are mainly focusing on qualitative product improvements for efficient applicability in the related end-use segments.

Request free sample of this research report at: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1730

Further key findings from the report suggest

The market for renewable organic acids is driven by stringent environmental regulations imposed on the conventional production methods. The former do not leave any toxic waste behind and organic acids are therefore being increasingly synthesized from renewable bio-based methods.

By product, formic acid has important applications. It is highly acidic in nature, which helps in leather production processes, dyeing processes and textile finishing. The formic acid segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% during the period of forecast.

Citric acid is another popular organic acid that has very strong physio-chemical properties. It has important biomedical applications and also as a disinfectant against many viruses.

Animal feed products are an important application of organic acids due to their positive effect on feed quality and animal performance. BASF SE offers Lupro-Mix, a blend of Propionic acid and formic acid, which is a popular animal feed product.

Since organic acids provide antimicrobial protection, they are helpful in self-care commercial products. Their popularity arises mainly out of the fact that they are cost-effective and safe in comparison to most other alternatives that have been developed.

Molasses are an important bio-based source for the production of organic acids. For example, organic acids from cane molasses have properties of the acids that are naturally occurring in cane juice. Aconitic acids and malic acids are the main categories derived.

The organic acids market is expected to have the maximum growth and product penetration in the food and beverages industry during the forecast period. This is primarily due to their preservation and flavour addition applications.

North America is an important region in the global organic acids market. Strong industrial set-ups in the region and the boom in the shale oil and gas sector is expected to fuel the demand for organic acids in the North American markets.

Asia Pacific will be registering the highest CAGR as a market for organic acids. This is because of the presence of key market players like India and China, that have an extensively expanding food and pharmaceuticals industry. The regulatory norms are also lenient, which contributes to the ease of doing business.

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/organic-acids-market

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the Organic Acids market on the basis of product type, source type, application, and region:

Product Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Formic Acid

Citric Acid

Lactic Acid

Acetic Acid

Gluconic Acid

Itaconic Acid

Others

Propionic Acid

Succinic Acid

Pyruvic Acid

Source Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Biomass

Molasses

Starch

Chemical Synthesis

Agro-Industrial Residue

Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Food and Beverages Industry

Animal Feed

Chemical Industry

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care

Agriculture

Others

Order Now: https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/1730

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa Latin America

Brazil

Browse more similar reports on FMCG category by Reports And Data

Buckwheat Flour Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/buckwheat-flour-market

Anti Acne Makeup Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/anti-acne-makeup-market

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

Contact Us: John Watson Head of Business Development Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com Direct Line: +1-800-819-3052 E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.