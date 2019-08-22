2019 State of DevOps Report Released; Research Links Fast, Reliable Software Delivery to Business Transformation

Armory Sponsors Study from DevOps Research and Assessment (DORA) and Google Cloud; Announces Upcoming Webinar to Discuss Report Findings

/EIN News/ -- SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armory, the enterprise software company commercializing Spinnaker, the leading open source continuous delivery platform from Netflix and Google, today announced the findings of the 2019 Accelerate: State of DevOps research report. The new study, sponsored by Armory, represents six years of research and data from more than 31,000 professionals worldwide, making it the largest and longest-running research of its kind. The Accelerate: State of DevOps report provides an independent view of the practices and capabilities that drive high performance in DevOps.



The study was led by DevOps Research and Assessment (DORA), pioneers in helping organizations achieve high performance with technology and now a part of Google Cloud, and was sponsored by Armory, CloudBees, Datical, Deloitte, New Relic, Pivotal, Redgate and Sumo Logic.

This year’s research continued to show that the industry-standard Four Key Metrics of software development and delivery drive organizational performance in technology transformations. Report results revalidated the previous finding that it is possible to optimize for stability without sacrificing speed. The study also identified the capabilities that drive improvement in the Four Key Metrics, including technical practices, cloud adoption, organizational practices (encompassing change approval processes), and culture. Among the key findings:

Delivering software quickly, reliably, and safely is at the heart of technology transformation and improved organizational performance. Continued evidence shows that software speed, stability, and availability contribute to improved profitability, productivity, and customer satisfaction.

Continued evidence shows that software speed, stability, and availability contribute to improved profitability, productivity, and customer satisfaction. The best strategies for scaling DevOps in organizations focus on structural solutions that build community. High performers favor strategies that create community structures at both low and high levels in the organization, including Communities of Practice and supported Proofs of Concept, likely making DevOps initiatives more sustainable and resilient to reorgs and product changes.

High performers favor strategies that create community structures at both low and high levels in the organization, including Communities of Practice and supported Proofs of Concept, likely making DevOps initiatives more sustainable and resilient to reorgs and product changes. Cloud continues to be a differentiator for elite performers and drives high performance. The use of cloud is predictive of high software delivery performance and availability. The highest performing teams were 24 times more likely than low performers to execute on the five critical capabilities of cloud computing.

The use of cloud is predictive of high software delivery performance and availability. The highest performing teams were 24 times more likely than low performers to execute on the five critical capabilities of cloud computing. Productivity can drive improvements in work/life balance and reductions in burnout. To support productivity, organizations must foster a culture of psychological safety and make smart investments in tooling, information search, and reducing technical debt through flexible, extensible, and viewable systems.

To support productivity, organizations must foster a culture of psychological safety and make smart investments in tooling, information search, and reducing technical debt through flexible, extensible, and viewable systems. There’s a right way to handle the change approval process, and it leads to improvements in speed and stability. Heavyweight change approval processes, such as change approval boards, negatively impact speed and stability. In contrast, having a clearly understood process for changes drives speed and stability.

“Today’s innovators are software-first. Delivering complex software to customers quickly, reliably, and safely will define a company’s ability to thrive in this new software-defined competitive landscape,” said Daniel R. Odio, CEO of Armory. “By supporting this year’s Accelerate: State of DevOps report, Armory is helping Global 2,000 enterprises quantify the impact improved software delivery and DevOps has on their digital transformation journeys. Spinnaker is the de-facto platform for consistent and safe hybrid and multi-cloud software delivery, with support from Google, Microsoft, Amazon, Pivotal, Oracle and others.”

The company also announced that it will be hosting a complimentary “State of DevOps” webinar on Thursday, September 26 at 10:00am PT featuring Google Cloud’s Dr. Nicole Forsgren, co-founder and CEO of DORA, who will speak to the report’s key findings and offer valuable insights and guidance for organizations looking to improve overall DevOps and software delivery processes. In addition, Dr. Forsgren will share candid insight into the key leadership, technical, architectural, and product capabilities that create high-performing DevOps teams. Dr. Forsgren will also provide attendees with tips to help them successfully build an IT organization that embraces a DevOps culture.

To register for the “State of DevOps” webinar, visit https://go.armory.io/webinar-state-of-devops, and to receive a complimentary copy of the report, visit https://go.armory.io/state-of-devops-19.

About Armory

Armory is the company driving modern digital transformation with its enterprise version of Spinnaker. Armory's scalable, flexible and secure platform automates software delivery, enabling software teams to ship better software, faster. The core of Armory’s platform is powered by Spinnaker, the continuous delivery platform developed and open-sourced by Netflix and Google to help companies quickly and safely deploy software into multiple clouds. Spinnaker is the only continuous delivery platform backed by Amazon, Google, Microsoft, Oracle and Pivotal and actively contributed to by all of the major cloud providers. Armory builds on open-source Spinnaker’s foundation, adding proprietary features for bolstered enterprise scale, along with 24x7 enterprise-grade support. Armory’s platform is trusted by dozens of Global 2000 customers in financial services, technology, retail, healthcare and entertainment. Armory is also a proud sponsor of, and contributor to, the Continuous Delivery Foundation (CDF), the vendor-neutral home of the fastest-growing projects for continuous delivery.

Founded in 2016, Armory is funded by Insight Partners, Crosslink Capital, Bain Capital Ventures, Mango Capital, YCombinator and Javelin Venture Partners. Armory is headquartered in San Mateo, Calif. Learn more at www.armory.io and follow at @cloudarmory.

