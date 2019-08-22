The Way to Happiness Combats Bullying with its ”Flourish and Prosper!” Workshops

We want to give every child the best start in school they can get and help them overcome daily challenges in life with an outlook to a much brighter future.” — Tanja Cranton, ED TWTH Assn Tampa Bay

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, US, August 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Sunday, August 11th, The Way to Happiness (TWTH) Association Tampa Bay, supported by the Church of Scientology held their “Back to School: How to Combat Bullying” workshop for 22 students and their families.

As part of the workshop, they youth sketched out how to use TWTH precept, Flourish and Prosper, to combat bullying. Anastasia, a 15 years old attendee said, “No matter what someone says, it is up to you to either do what you love to do or don’t. So do what you want to do!”

The National Education Association (NEA) notes that bullying impacts approximately 13 million students every year, and causes 160,000 students to stay home from school each day.

“We want to give every child the best start in school they can get and help them overcome daily challenges in life with an outlook to a much brighter future.” said Tanja Cranton, Executive Director of the Way to Happiness Association Tampa Bay.

Heidi a local mother who attended with her kids said, “The workshop was very detailed and I got more understanding on the subject. I had a lot of negativity and depression but now I am planting my seed to flourish and getting my girls on this journey with me.”

As L. Ron Hubbard wrote in the Way to Happiness, “If one’s aims in life are worthwhile, if one carries them out with some attention to the precepts in this book, if one flourishes and prospers, one certainly will wind up the victor. And, hopefully, without harming a single hair on their heads. And that is my wish for you: flourish and prosper!”

Attending children received free school supplies to help them get ready for the upcoming school semester.

For more information about The Way to Happiness Association Tampa Bay or to participate in the workshop, please contact The Way to Happiness Community Center on 33 N. Fort Harrison Ave, Clearwater FL 33755 opens its doors daily from 10am – 10pm or call: (727) 467 6961.

The Way to Happiness Association of Tampa Bay:

The Way to Happiness book was written and published by L. Ron Hubbard in 1981 as a nonreligious, common-sense guide to better living. Its purpose is to help arrest the current moral decline in society and restore integrity and trust to humankind. It is available in 112 languages, with some 115 million copies distributed in 186 nations. The campaign to distribute the book has been embraced by more than 257,000 groups and individuals and millions around the world have received the materials free of charge thanks to the continued sponsorship of the Church of Scientology. The Way to Happiness holds the Guinness World Record as the single most-translated nonreligious book and fills the moral vacuum in an increasingly materialistic society.



