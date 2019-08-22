Insights Into the $28+ Billion Online Movie Ticketing Services Market (2019-2025)

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Online Movie Ticketing Services Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Platform (PC, Mobile), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global online movie ticketing services market size is expected to reach USD 28.86 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period. Rising disposable income, along with changing customer preference towards online movie bookings, are primarily driving the growth.



Increased efforts made by industry players to make their website interfaces and mobile applications more user-friendly have influenced market growth positively. Service providers are focusing on redesigning their websites and smartphones applications to provide improved features such as select-your-own seat and view-from-seats to improve customer experience. Although online movie ticket sales through PCs currently garner the highest revenue share, bookings made through mobile applications are anticipated to lead the online movie ticketing services market over the forecast period.



North America accounted for the largest market share in 2018 and is expected to retain its dominance over the next six years. This growth is characterized by the evolution of a wide range of ticketing technologies in developed countries, such as U.S. Latin America is expected to witness a substantial growth during the forecast period, due to the shift of users towards digitized form of ticket booking. Asia Pacific is also projected to register high growth over the next six years, accredited to the well-established presence of renowned film industries in the region, which results in audiences thronging to catch a glimpse of their favorite superstars on big screens.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

Mobile segment is anticipated emerge as the fastest growing platform, on account of the increasing adoption of smartphones and utilization of mobile applications to conduct online transactions

Asia-Pacific is expected to expand at a CAGR of more than 8% over the next six years due to improved purchasing power of people across developing nations such as India

Key players operating in the online movie ticketing services market include AOL Inc., Atom Tickets LLC, Bigtree Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., Cinemark Holdings Inc., Cineplex Inc., Fandango, Inox Leisure Ltd., Movietickets.com, Mtime, and VOX Cinemas

The players are facing tough competition from startups and innovators. To improve their market positions, companies focus on ways of expanding their presence and gaining a competitive edge over the other companies through strategic initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions and collaborative partnerships

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Methodology & Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Online Movie Ticketing Services Industry Outlook

3.1. Market Segmentation & Scope

3.2. Market Size and Growth Prospects, 2014 - 2025

3.3. Value Chain Analysis

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Market driver analysis

3.4.1.1. Increasing adoption of smartphones and PCs

3.4.1.2. Growing penetration of internet and broadband services

3.4.1.3. Rising disposable income

3.4.2. Market restraint analysis

3.4.2.1. Lack of price supervision and uncertainty over ticket prices

3.5. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.6. Business Environment Analysis

3.6.1. PEST Analysis

3.6.1.1. Political Landscape

3.6.1.2. Economic Landscape

3.6.1.3. Social Landscape

3.6.1.4. Technology Landscape

3.6.2. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.6.2.1. Threat of New Entrants

3.6.2.2. Bargaining Power of Supplier

3.6.2.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.6.2.4. Threat of Substitutes

3.6.2.5. Competitive Rivalry

3.7. Key Company Ranking Analysis, 2018



Chapter 4. Online Movie Ticketing Services Platform Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Market Size Estimates & Forecasts, and Trend Analysis, 2014 - 2025

4.2. Platform Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2018 & 2025

4.3. PC

4.4. Mobile



Chapter 5. Online Movie Ticketing Services Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Market Size Estimates & Forecasts, and Trend Analysis, 2014 - 2025

5.2. Regional Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2018 & 2025

5.3. North America

5.4. Europe

5.5. Asia-Pacific

5.6. Latin America

5.7. The Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Chapter 6. Competitive Landscape

6.1. AOL Inc.

6.2. Big Cinemas

6.3. Bigtree Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.

6.4. Cinemark Holdings Inc.

6.5. Cineplex Inc.

6.6. Kyazoonga

6.7. Fandango

6.8. Inox Leisure Ltd.

6.9. MovieTickets.com

6.10. Ticketplease

6.11. VOX Cinemas



