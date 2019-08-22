World Optical Satellite Communication Market, 2017-2019 & 2027: Analysis by Transmission Medium, Sales Channel, Component, Laser Type, Application, and Geography

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Optical Satellite Communication Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Optical Satellite Communication Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027



Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include Demand for high information rate, Noteworthy development for reconfigurable broadband communication systems and Giving optical information signals at high piece rate utilizing free space.



Scope of the Report



Based on Transmission Medium, the market is categorized into Intersatellite Links and Wireless.

Depending on Sales Channels the market is segregated into Traders and Dealers and Distributors.

On the basis of Component the market is segmented into Demodulator, Modulator, Receivers, Transmitters and Other Components.

Based on Laser Types, the market is categorized into YAG laser, Silex Laser, Microwave laser, CO2 laser and AIGaAs laser diode.

Depending on Application the market is segregated into Backhaul, Earth Observation, Enterprise Connectivity, Last mile access, Research and Space Exploration, Surveillance and Security, Telecommunication, Tracking and Monitoring and Other Applications.

Key Topics Covered



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Application Analysis

1.5 Technology Analysis

1.6 End User Analysis

1.7 Strategic Benchmarking

1.8 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Demand For High Information Rate

3.1.2 Noteworthy Development For Reconfigurable Broadband Communication Systems

3.1.3 Giving Optical Information Signals At High Piece Rate Utilizing Free Space

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Optical Satellite Communication Market, By Transmission Medium

4.1 Intersatellite Links

4.2 Wireless



5 Optical Satellite Communication Market, By Sales Channels

5.1 Traders and Dealers

5.2 Distributors



6 Optical Satellite Communication Market, By Component

6.1 Demodulator

6.2 Modulator

6.3 Receivers

6.4 Transmitters

6.5 Other Components



7 Optical Satellite Communication Market, By Laser Types

7.1 YAG laser

7.2 Silex Laser

7.3 Microwave laser

7.4 CO2 laser

7.5 AIGaAs laser diode



8 Optical Satellite Communication Market, By Application

8.1 Backhaul

8.2 Earth Observation

8.3 Enterprise Connectivity

8.4 Last mile access

8.5 Research and Space Exploration

8.6 Surveillance and Security

8.7 Telecommunication

8.8 Tracking and Monitoring

8.9 Other Applications



9 Optical Satellite Communication Market, By Geography

9.1 North America

9.1.1 US

9.1.2 Canada

9.1.3 Mexico

9.2 Europe

9.2.1 France

9.2.2 Germany

9.2.3 Italy

9.2.4 Spain

9.2.5 UK

9.2.6 Rest of Europe

9.3 Asia Pacific

9.3.1 China

9.3.2 Japan

9.3.3 India

9.3.4 Australia

9.3.5 New Zealand

9.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.4 Middle East

9.4.1 Saudi Arabia

9.4.2 UAE

9.4.3 Rest of Middle East

9.5 Latin America

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Rest of Latin America

9.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

9.6.1 South Africa

9.6.2 Others



10 Key Player Activities

10.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

10.2 Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Collaborations and Agreements

10.3 Product Launch & Expansions

10.4 Other Activities



11 Leading Companies

11.1 SITAEL S.p.A

11.2 Mynaric AG

11.3 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

11.4 Maxar Technologies Ltd.

11.5 Laser Light Communications Inc.

11.6 Hisdesat Servicios Estrategicos S.A.

11.7 BridgeSat Inc.

11.8 Ball Aerospace & Technologies Corp.

11.9 ATLAS Space Operations, Inc.

11.10 Analytical Space Inc.



