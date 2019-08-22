The World Market for Commercial Drones 2019-2025 - Lucrative Opportunities Projected for Agricultural End-uses (60%+ CAGR)

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Commercial Drone Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Filming & Photography, Inspection & Maintenance), By Product (Fixed-wing, Rotary Blade Hybrid), By End Use, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global commercial drone market size is anticipated to reach USD 129.23 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 56.5% over the forecast period.



The market is characterized by the growing application scope spanning a wide range of sectors such as construction, photography, real estate, and agriculture.



With their capability to reach places that humans and other machines cannot, and their onboard computer controlled cameras, commercial Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) hold enormous potential to help farmers to monitor crops, law enforcement authorities to sharpen surveillance activities, and to support insurance agents in accessing damaged assets. Drone hardware has also become more affordable to produce and purchase over the years.



There has been a notable improvement in battery life along with the progress in the degree of autonomy for UAVs. As a result of all these developments, contemporary drones possess the ability to be used across a broad range of applications in the commercial sector, leading to their increased adoption across a range of commercial applications.



In terms of product type, the commercial drone market for rotary blade drones is expected to expand at a significant CAGR over the forecast period due to their increasing use in filming and photography applications. These type of UAVs offer the ease of maneuvering in tight spaces and are ideal for detailed work. In terms of revenue, the market for rotary blade drones is expected to register a CAGR of over 55% during the next six years.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

Commercial drones offer an elevated panoramic view for collecting facts, which contribute enormously in monitoring a variety of parameters such as traffic flow and weather.

Demand in agriculture is expected to exhibit a CAGR of more than 60% over the forecast period. The use of UAVs is enabling farmers to shift from traditional farming activities to precision agriculture.

Drone usage trends vary across the regions depending on the relative adoption by different industries. Delivery and logistics is one of the fastest growing end use segments.

Increased investment in R&D activities is expected to open significant opportunities for companies specializing in the development of advanced commercial drones. New age drones are also expected to showcase artificial intelligence and machine vision capabilities for applications such as image recognition.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Report Scope



Chapter 2 Methodology



Chapter 3 Research Objective



Chapter 4 Executive Summary

4.1 Commercial Drone Market - Industry Snapshot & Key Buying Criteria, 2014 - 2025

4.2 Market Summary

4.3 Commercial Drone Market, 2014 - 2025



Chapter 5 Market Definitions



Chapter 6 Industry Outlook

6.1 Business Segment Trends

6.1.1 Application business analysis

6.1.2 Product business analysis

6.1.3 End Use business analysis

6.1.4 Regional business analysis

6.2 Commercial Drone Market - Value Chain Analysis

6.3 Market Variable Analysis

6.3.1 Market driver analysis

6.3.2 Market restraint analysis

6.4 Business Environment Analysis Tools

6.4.1 PEST analysis

6.4.2 Porter's five forces analysis

6.5 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping



Chapter 7 Regulatory and Political Forces

7.1 Regulatory & Political Landscape

7.1.1 North America

7.1.2 Europe

7.1.3 Asia-Pacific

7.1.4 Latin America

7.1.5 MEA



Chapter 8 Competitive and Vendor Landscape

8.1 Participant Categorization

8.2 Strategic Initiatives & Outcome Analysis

8.3 List of Key Companies By Region

8.4 Commercial Drone Market - Company Market Share Analysis

8.5 Commercial Drone Market - Vendor Landscape



Chapter 9 Commercial Drone Application Outlook

9.1 Commercial Drone Market, By Application, 2018 & 2025

9.2 Filming & Photography

9.3 Inspection & Maintenance

9.4 Mapping & Surveying

9.5 Precision Agriculture

9.6 Surveillance & Monitoring

9.7 Others



Chapter 10 Commercial Drone Product Outlook

10.1 Commercial Drone Market, By Product Type, 2018 & 2025

10.2 Fixed-Wing

10.3 Rotary Blade

10.4 Hybrid



Chapter 11 Commercial Drone End Use Outlook

11.1 Commercial Drone Market, By End Use, 2018 & 2025

11.2 Agriculture

11.3 Delivery & Logistics

11.4 Energy

11.5 Media & Entertainment

11.6 Real Estate & Construction

11.7 Security & Law Enforcement

11.8 Others



Chapter 12 Commercial Drone Regional Outlook

12.1 Commercial Drone Market, By Region, 2018 & 2025

12.2 North America

12.3 Europe

12.4 Asia-Pacific

12.5 Latin America

12.6 MEA



Chapter 13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Aeronavics Ltd.

13.2 AeroVironment Inc.

13.3 Aeryon Labs Inc.

13.4 DJI

13.5 Draganfly Innovations Inc.

13.6 EHANG

13.7 Intel Corporation

13.8 Parrot Drones S.A.S

13.9 PrecisionHawk

13.10 YUNEEC



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/18iubf

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

