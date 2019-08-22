Caribbean’s Culinary Capital hosts Top Chefs from France November 6-10, 2019

Michelin – Star Chefs Perform in St Barths, WIMCO Villas donates complimentary access

/EIN News/ -- St Barthelemy, French West Indies, Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Are you a gourmand who loves to travel? Consider a trip to the island of St. Barths this November to experience haute cuisine at the St. Barths’ Gourmet Festival. Formerly known as the Taste of St Barth, the event teams celebrated chefs from France with local restaurants and their chefs. Guests can experience multi-course tasting menus on four consecutive nights from the following chefs and venues.

“What better way to kick-off the season in St Barths than to experience transcendent meals by the sea” said WIMCO’s president Stiles Bennet. This years participating chefs are:

The Christopher Hotel: Arnaud Faye, from 2-star Château de la Chèvre d’Or in Eze.

in Eze. The Manapany Hotel: Stéphane Buron, from 2-star Chabichou , in Courchevel.

, in Courchevel. Le Sereno Hotel: Guillaume Goupil, from 1-star Burgundy , in Paris.

, in Paris. Le Barthélemy Hotel: Jean-Denis Rieublanc, from 1-star Royal Champagne , in Champagne.

, in Champagne. Le Toiny Hotel: Patrice Vander, from1 star Royal Evian , in Evian.

, in Evian. L’Esprit de Saline: Philippe Jourdin, from 1-star Terre Blanche , in Côte d’Azur.

, in Côte d’Azur. Nikki Beach:Taku Sekine, from Dersou & Cheval d’Or , in Paris.

, in Paris. At Tamarin: a chef from L’Atelier Joël Robuchon.

Exclusive Gourmet Festival Special - WIMCO Villas will gift tickets to these dinners daily to its villa guests. Each morning of the event, WIMCO will stage a drawing in its St Barths office for a pair of dinner tickets to either L’Esprit de Saline or Nikki Beach. WIMCO will host the chefs from these venues in private villas during the festival.

About WIMCO Villas

Recently featured on Conde Nast Traveler, HarpersBazaar.com, the New York Times, and the Today Show, WIMCO offers a selective and personally visited collection of private villas in the Caribbean and Europe. WIMCO’s well-traveled Villa Specialists match clients with the right villa for their preferences and needs, and then arrange every aspect of their vacation, including: booking international and local flights, pre-stocking groceries, meeting guests at the airport, and providing concierge service during their vacation. In addition, WIMCO can arrange rental cars, restaurant reservations, and local activities, all supported by online itineraries with confirmations.

WIMCO’s portfolio of private villas with concierge service includes properties on eleven Caribbean islands (including St. Barths, Turks and Caicos, Grand Cayman and Anguilla), a dozen private island resorts, and Southern Europe (including Tuscany, the Amalfi Coast, St. Tropez, Provence and Mykonos). Browse villas at wimco.com or speak directly with a Villa Specialist at +1 (401) 849-8012.



WIMCO also operates a real estate sales office on St. Barths, with listings ranging from undeveloped land to spacious villa compounds. Inquiries for villa rentals or real estate sales may be sent to info@wimco.com

Stiles Bennet WIMCO Villas 4012369024 sbennet@wimco.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.