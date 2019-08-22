Global Demand for Industrial Oxygen Likely to Rise at 6% CAGR through 2029 – Future Market Insights

Industrial Oxygen Market Players Prioritize Capacity Investments in Line with Upcoming Steel and Infrastructure Projects

/EIN News/ -- VALLEY COTTAGE, N.Y. , Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Future Market Insights (FMI), in its new publication, offers a perspective on the future trajectory of the global industrial oxygen market for the period between 2019 and 2029. As per the report, global sales of industrial oxygen reached ~380 million tons in 2018, equaling revenues worth ~US$ 45 Mn. With rapid growth in steel production to meet the demand from upcoming infrastructural projects, industrial oxygen manufacturers are hard-pressed to adopt advanced technologies, to enhance their production capacities.

Demand for high-grade industrial oxygen is rapidly expanding in healthcare industry. As governments continue to put emphasis on greater healthcare access in rural communities, the FMI study finds that key market players are working on installing small- and medium-sized separate oxygen generation plants for hospitals in remote areas, to avoid any shortage in critical situations.

Download the sample copy of Report with table of contents and Figures @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-10071

Market players have been strategically establishing air separation unit (ASU) production facilities, especially in developing countries, in partnership with local manufacturers. The report suggests that these partnerships aim to address the bulk requirements of industrial oxygen and other industrial gases in a whopping number of steel projects. However, industrial oxygen manufacturing uses tremendous amount of electricity and requires large and sophisticated equipment to separate, purify, and store these gases, which represent a threat to the steady growth of the market.

Key Players Explore Untapped Markets to Drive Sales Opportunities

FMI’s study finds that the industrial oxygen market is likely to grow at a CAGR of ~6% through 2029. One of the recent trends in the market is cracking the code of M&A activities with regional stakeholders to reduce transportation expense and supply loads, which in turn, reduces the overall cost for end users. With variation in the demand from different end users, compressed oxygen gas in single cylinders, which continues to be a low-cost, versatile method of oxygen supply, are likely to witness significant sales even in cost-sensitive markets. However, liquefied oxygen will continue to gain momentum in a multitude of industries, attributing to its high convenience quotient in terms of transportation and storage, irrespective of volume.

Preview Analysis of Industrial Oxygen Market is segmented By Type - Low Purity (90%-99%), High Purity (>99.5%); By Product Type - Compressed Oxygen Gas, Liquefied Oxygen, Oxygen Gas Mixtures; By Production Process - Cryogenic Air Separation, Non-Cryogenic Air Separation: Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA), Vacuum-Pressure Swing Adsorption (VPSA/VSA), Others: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/industrial-oxygen-market

According to the study, innovations have been forthcoming for application of high-purity (>99%) industrial oxygen in a number of non-traditional areas. The market has been benefiting from rising demand for food-grade industrial gases that not only comply with the food grade standards but also help maintain the freshness of end products. Further, considering the limiting features of conventional stationary oxygen concentrators for patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), market players mainly operating in medical gases sector are working on portable oxygen concentrators.

As industrial oxygen remains critical to the successful operations of a variety of manufacturing processes in steel and chemical industries, significant focus has been placed on the development of large-scale cryogenic air separation technology. Representing revenue share of ~70%, cryogenic air separation process of industrial oxygen continues to witness higher investments and innovations, according to the study.

Buy this report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/10071

The study opines that as manufacturing base of the world continues to shift towards developing countries in Asia Pacific where operational costs are relatively low, market stakeholders are directing their investments in setting up production facilities catering to steelmaking and other manufacturing industries. In Asia Pacific, demand for industrial oxygen keeps cropping up in various sectors including pharmaceutical & biotechnology and water & wastewater treatment, providing an added advantage to manufacturers, looking to reach newer consumer bases.

As per the study, ongoing consolidation of key players are creating entry barriers for local players. With the similarities of core businesses, there has been no significant obstacles to mergers for leading stakeholders. However, lack of funding and minimal technology upgradation have restricted the competitive advantage for smaller players. Moreover, manufacturers and suppliers of industrial oxygen will remain focused on establishing long-term supply agreements with end users to stay ahead of the pack.

For more valuable insights, write in to the analyst at press@futuremarketinsights.com

Our advisory services are aimed at helping you with specific, customized insights that are relevant to your specific challenges. Let us know about your challenges and our trusted advisors will connect with you: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-10071

More from Chemicals & Materials Market Insights Intelligence:

About Us

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading market intelligence and consulting firm. We deliver syndicated research reports, custom research reports and consulting services which are personalized in nature. FMI delivers a complete packaged solution, which combines current market intelligence, statistical anecdotes, technology inputs, valuable growth insights and an aerial view of the competitive framework and future market trends.

Browse More Chemicals & Materials Market Insights

Contact Us

Mr. Abhishek Budholiya

616 Corporate Way, Suite 2-9018,

Valley Cottage, NY 10989,

United States

T: +1-347-918-3531

F: +1-845-579-5705

T (UK): + 44 (0) 20 7692 8790

Sales: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Press Office: Press@futuremarketinsights.com

Blog: Market Research Blog

Website: https:www.futuremarketinsights.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.