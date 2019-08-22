Boathouse Capital Completes Growth Investment in Leading Marketing Data Company, AnalyticsIQ

Leading Data Innovator, AnalyticsIQ, Receives Investment from Boathouse Capital

WAYNE, PA, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Boathouse Capital is pleased to announce that it has completed a growth investment in AnalyticsIQ , ("AIQ" or the "Company") a marketing data and predictive analytics innovator. The capital will be used to fuel future business growth and continued product innovation.Based in Atlanta, GA, AnalyticsIQ leverages a blend of publicly available data and proprietary predictive analytics capabilities to assist blue-chip brands with their customer segmentation and people-based, cross-channel targeted advertising. The company’s unique blend of third-party data and custom algorithms empowers both B2B and B2C marketers to predict the future behaviors, needs and desires of their target audience. Data science teams even have the ability to license AnalyticsIQ’s proprietary algorithm to utilize in-house and apply to their own data sets.“AnalyticsIQ uses a scientific, psychological approach to create innovative marketing data and provide analytics solutions to improve marketing performance,” states Dave Kelly, CEO of AnalyticsIQ. “I’m extremely proud of the product we have built thus far and am eager to work with the entire Boathouse team, including Chong, to help our company scale to the next level.”AnalyticsIQ’s flagship offering, PeopleCore, provides companies the most robust and accurate consumer data. AnalyticsIQ's leading marketing data base and predictive audience segments are built upon:• Over 100 public and proprietary data sources• Key demographic data points• Transactional purchase data across product categories• Self-reported survey data from a high-quality panel validated by a team of analysts and PhDsUltimately, the data helps marketers better understand the psychology behind the purchasing decision of their customer base. For business marketers, BusinessCore is the company’s B2B marketing database, which is also built upon the company’s signature cognitive psychology approach. The business data provides information available at the both business and professional level for purchase style, background, and communication preference.Most importantly, the company puts consumers and their data privacy first, with transparent data collection, linkage and opt-out processes. Advertisers can rest assured they are reaching their right customers across channels in a privacy compliant manner."AnalyticsIQ has built an impressive analytics platform, validated by many of the major marketing data players,” remarks Chong Moua, General Partner at Boathouse Capital. “Marketers and advertisers rely heavily on the company’s data to better target customers in an increasingly complex cross-channel landscape. I look forward to being a part of the next phase of the company's growth.”To learn more about AnalyticsIQ innovative marketing data, visit https://analytics-iq.com ###About AnalyticsIQAnalyticsIQ is a leading predictive analytics and consumer and business marketing data innovator. We are the first data company to consistently blend cognitive psychology with sophisticated data science to help marketers understand how and why consumers make decisions. Our accurate and comprehensive PeopleCore consumer database provides unrivaled insights to advertisers, agencies and technology providers. For B2B marketers, the BusinessCore database delivers rich insights on both businesses and individual professionals. Our data helps brands fuel personalized experiences across channels including direct mail, email, online, mobile and TV. Headquartered in Atlanta and recently named one of Georgia’s Top 10 most innovative companies, AnalyticsIQ’s team of data analysts, scientists, and cognitive psychologists have over 100 years of collective analytical experience and expertise. For more information, visit www.analytics-iq.com and follow us on Twitter @AnalyticsIQ.



