Global Software Quality Assurance (SQA) Testing Market 2019 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

Software Quality Assurance (SQA) consists of a means of monitoring the software engineering processes and methods used to ensure quality. The methods by which this is accomplished are many and varied, and may include ensuring conformance to one or more standards, such as ISO 9000 or a model such as CMMI.

SQA encompasses the entire software development process, which includes processes such as requirements definition, software design, coding, source code control, code reviews, software configuration management, testing, release management, and product integration. SQA is organized into goals, commitments, abilities, activities, measurements, and verifications.

The Leading key players covered in this study

Capgemini

Wipro

Cognizant

HP

Infosys

TCS

Hexaware

Katalon Studio

IBM

Tricentis Tosca Testsuite

Worksoft Certify

TestPlant eggPlant Functional

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Test Consulting And Compliance

Quality Assurance Testing

Application And Software Testing

Risk And Compliance Testing Covering

Others

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Artificial Intelligence Testing

Cybersecurity Testing

Blockchain Testing

IoT Testing

Others

Market segment by Region/Country including:

This report centers around the worldwide Software Quality Assurance (SQA) Testing status, future conjecture, development opportunity, key market and key players. The examination goals are to show the Software Quality Assurance (SQA) Testing advancement in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central and South America.

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Key Stakeholders

Software Quality Assurance (SQA) Testing Manufacturers

Software Quality Assurance (SQA) Testing Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Software Quality Assurance (SQA) Testing Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

