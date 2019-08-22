Industrial Lubricants Market Forecast from 2019 to 2025 - Rising Manufacturing Activities are Touted to Spur Investments in Production Machinery

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Lubricants Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Process Oils, Industrial Engine Oils), By Application (Chemical Manufacturing, Textiles, Energy), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global industrial lubricants market size is expected to reach USD 71.73 billion by 2025 registering a CAGR of 4.5%.



Improving PMI indices across the globe and resultant rise in production capacities are anticipated to boost the demand for industrial lubricants. Moreover, rising manufacturing activities are touted to spur investments in production machinery, thereby creating a strong growth potential for industrial lubricants.



High consumption of general industrial oils generate significant revenue attributing to the growth of industrial lubricants market. Related industries, such as chemicals, unconventional energy and mining, are slated to witness considerable growth. This trend is anticipated to further boost the product demand in compressors, industrial engines, hydraulics, centrifuges, and bearings.



Companies are investing heavily in R&D for the development of innovative products to gain competitive edge in the industry. There has been a shift in trend towards use of bio-based raw materials due to rising awareness regarding the need for emission reduction and energy conservation.



Further key findings from the study suggest:

Product demand in Europe is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.8% over the forecast period owing to increasing industrial activities along with modernization of industrial machinery.

Saudi Arabia accounts for a major share of the global oil reserves. Heavy investments in education & infrastructure development by the government to reduce unemployment will have a positive impact on the regional market.

Companies have undertaken strategies, such as mergers and acquisition, to enhance their product offerings and strengthen regional presence.

Manufacturers of industrial lubricants market are aiming to achieve optimum business growth by implementing other strategies including joint venture, capacity expansion, product development, and R&D investments.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Outlook

2.2 Segmental Outlook

2.3 Competitive Insights



Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Lineage

3.1.1 Global Industrial Lubricants Market Outlook

3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.4 Technology Overview

3.5 Regulatory Framework

3.5.1 Standard & Compliances

3.6 Market Dynamics

3.6.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.6.1.1 Rapid Industrialization in BRICS Nations

3.6.1.2 Increasing Demand for Processed Food

3.6.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.6.2.1 Rising Environmental Concern Regarding Use, Disposal, and Recycling of Lubricants

3.7 Business Environment Analysis: Industrial Lubricants Market

3.7.1 Industry Analysis - Porters Model

3.7.1.1 Supplier Power

3.7.1.2 Buyer Power

3.7.1.3 Substitution Threat

3.7.1.4 Threat from New Entrant

3.7.1.5 Industry Rivalry

3.7.2 PESTEL Analysis

3.7.2.1 Political Landscape

3.7.2.2 Economic Landscape

3.7.2.3 Social Landscape

3.7.2.4 Technology Landscape

3.7.2.5 Environmental Landscape

3.7.2.6 Legal Landscape



Chapter 4 Industrial Lubricants Market: By Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Industrial Lubricants Market: Product Movement Analysis

4.2 Global Market, by Product, 2014 - 2025 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

4.3 Process Oils

4.4 General Industrial Oils

4.5 Metalworking Fluids

4.6 Industrial Engine Oils

4.7 Other Industrial Lubricants



Chapter 5 Industrial Lubricants Market: By Application Estimate & Trend Analysis

5.1 Global Industrial Lubricants Market, By Application, 2014 - 2025 (Kilo Tons) (Usd Million)

5.2 Metalworking

5.3 Textile

5.4 Energy

5.5 Chemical Manufacturing

5.6 Food Processing

5.7 Hydraulic

5.8 Other Industrial Applications



Companies Mentioned



ExxonMobil Corp.

Fuchs Group

The Lubrizol Corporation

Royal Dutch Shell

Phillips 66

Lucas Oil Products Inc.

Amsoil Inc.

Bel-Ray Co. Inc.

Total S.A.

Kluber Lubrication

Valvoline International Inc.

Chevron Corp.

Clariant

Quaker Chemical Corp.

Zeller+Gmelin GmbH & Co. KG

Houghton International Inc.

Castrol

Blaser Swisslube Inc.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P.

Petronas Lubricant International

Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd.

Yushiro Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

