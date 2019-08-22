Global Biosensors Market Outlook 2019-2026 - Analysis on Medical, Food Toxicity, Bioreactor, Agriculture, Environment, and Other Applications

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biosensors Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Agriculture, Medical) By Technology (Thermal, Electrochemical, Optical), By End Use (PoC testing, Food Industry), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global biosensor's market size is anticipated to reach USD 33.76 billion by 2026 registering a CAGR of 8.1%.



Various applications in the medical field, high demand for miniature diagnostic devices, and rapid technological advancements are the key driving factors for biosensor's market growth. Early and precise disease diagnosis is essential for successful prognosis of diseases and survival of patients. In recent years, the demand for simple, disposable, user-friendly, and cost-efficient devices with fast response time has increased extensively leading to increase in the sales of these products, thereby driving the market.



Continuous technological developments are also expected to boost the market. For instance, in October 2015, Abbott Laboratories launched FreeStyle Libre Glucose Monitoring System in Europe. It is intended to be a replacement for blood glucose meters. Moreover, rising applications of thermal biosensors in biomolecular interaction and hybridization analysis, environmental monitoring, and cosmetic analysis are expected to boost the biosensors market growth. In addition, the development of nano particle-based electrochemical biosensors is expected to create growth opportunities for the key companies, thereby driving the market.



Further key findings from the study suggest:

Medical application segment led the market in 2018. Medical wearable biosensors are considered an essential tool in the detection and monitoring of a wide range of medical conditions, such as diabetes and cancer

Electrochemical biosensors accounted for the largest market share in 2018 and are anticipated to witness a significant growth over the forecast period

This growth can be attributed to its widespread applications for quantification and analysis in biochemical and biological processes

On the basis of end use, biosensors in food industry are expected to witness a rapid growth owing to rising pressure from regulatory bodies pertaining to the hygiene standards of the food items where this device plays a vital role for detecting pathogens, allergens, and pesticides

Asia-Pacific market is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period owing to increasing awareness regarding wearable biosensors and constantly improving healthcare facilities in the region

Key companies in the market includes AZUR Environmental, Abbott Laboratories, Biosensor BV, Bayer AG, Cranfield Biotechnology Centre, DuPont Biosensor Materials, Ercon, Inc., and Johnson & Johnson

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Biosensors Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent market outlook

3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Product Pipeline Analysis, by Stage

3.4. User Perspective Analysis

3.4.1. Consumer behavior analysis

3.4.2. Market influencer analysis

3.5. List of Key End-users, by Region/by Country/by Type

3.6. Regulatory Framework

3.6.1. Reimbursement framework

3.6.2. Standards & compliances

3.7. Market Dynamics

3.7.1. Market driver analysis

3.7.1.1. Myriad applications in the medical field

3.7.1.2. Rising diabetic population base

3.7.1.3. High demand for miniature diagnostic devices

3.7.1.4. Rapid technological advancements

3.7.2. Market restraint analysis

3.7.2.1. High costs of R&D

3.7.2.2. Unfavorable reimbursement policies of the Government

3.7.3. Industry challenges

3.7.3.1. Lack of insurance facilities in the developing countries

3.8. Biosensors: Market Analysis Tools

3.8.1. Industry analysis - Porter's

3.8.1.1. Supplier power: High

3.8.1.2. Buyer power: Moderate

3.8.1.3. Substitution threat: Moderate

3.8.1.4. Threat from new entrant: High

3.8.1.5. Competitive rivalry: High

3.8.2. PESTEL analysis

3.8.2.1. Political Landscape

3.8.2.2. Environmental Landscape

3.8.2.3. Social Landscape

3.8.2.4. Technology Landscape

3.8.2.5. Legal Landscape

3.8.3. Major deals & strategic alliances analysis

3.8.3.1. Joint ventures

3.8.3.2. Mergers & acquisitions

3.8.3.3. Licensing & partnership

3.8.3.4. Technology collaborations

3.8.3.5. Strategic divestments

3.8.4. Market entry strategies



Chapter 4. Biosensors Market: Segment Analysis, By Technology, 2015 - 2026 (USD Million)

4.1. Definitions & Scope

4.2. Technology Market Share Analysis, 2018 & 2026

4.3. Segment Dashboard

4.4. Global Biosensors Market, by Technology, 2015 to 2026

4.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2015 to 2026 for the following

4.5.1. Thermal

4.5.2. Electrochemical

4.5.3. Piezoelectric

4.5.4. Optical



Chapter 5. Biosensors Market: Segment Analysis, By Application, 2015 - 2026 (USD Million)

5.1. Definitions & Scope

5.2. Application Market Share Analysis, 2018 & 2026

5.3. Segment Dashboard

5.4. Global Biosensors Market, by Application, 2015 to 2026

5.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2015 to 2026 for the following

5.5.1. Medical

5.5.2. Food Toxicity

5.5.3. Bioreactor

5.5.4. Agriculture

5.5.5. Environment

5.5.6. Others



Chapter 6. Biosensors Market: Segment Analysis, By End Use, 2015 - 2026 (USD Million)

6.1. Definitions & Scope

6.2. End Use Market Share Analysis, 2018 & 2026

6.3. Segment Dashboard

6.4. Global Biosensors Market, by End Use, 2015 to 2026

6.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2015 to 2026 for the following

6.5.1. Home Healthcare Diagnostics

6.5.2. PoC Testing

6.5.3. Food Industry

6.5.4. Research Laboratories

6.5.5. Security & Bio-defense



Chapter 7. Biosensors Market: Regional Market Analysis, By Region, 2015 - 2026 (USD Million)

7.1. Definitions & Scope

7.2. Regional Market Share Analysis, 2018 & 2026

7.3. Regional Market Dashboard

7.4. Regional Market Snapshot (Market Size, CAGR, Top Verticals, Key Players, Top Trends)

7.5. Regional Market Share and Leading Players, 2018

7.6. SWOT Analysis, by Factor (Political & Legal, Economic And Technological)

7.7. Market Size, & Forecasts, Volume and Trend Analysis, 2018 to 2025:

7.8. North America

7.9. Europe

7.10. Asia Pacific

7.11. Latin America

7.12. Middle East and Africa



Chapter 8. Biosensors Market - Competitive Analysis

8.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

8.2. Company/Competition Categorization (Key innovators, Market leaders, Emerging players)

8.3. Vendor Landscape

8.4. List of key distributors and channel partners

8.5. Key customers

8.6. Key company market share analysis, 2018

8.7. Public Companies

8.7.1. Company market position analysis (Revenue, geographic presence, product portfolio, key serviceable industries, key alliances)

8.7.2. Company market share/ranking, by region

8.7.3. Competitive dashboard analysis

8.7.4. Market differentiators

8.7.5. Synergy analysis: Major deals & strategic alliances

8.8. Private Companies

8.8.1. List of key emerging companies/technology disruptors/innovators

8.8.2. Funding outlook (Optional)

8.8.3. Regional network map

8.8.4. Company market position analysis (geographic presence, product portfolio, key alliance, industry experience)

8.9. Supplier Ranking

8.10. Key Companies Profiled

8.10.1. AZUR Environmental

8.10.2. Abbott Laboratories

8.10.3. Biosensor BV

8.10.4. Bayer AG

8.10.5. Cranfield Biotechnology Centre

8.10.6. Pinnacle Technologies Inc.

8.10.7. DuPont Biosensor Materials

8.10.8. Ercon, Inc.

8.10.9. EG & IC Sensors Inc.

8.10.10. Johnson & Johnson

8.10.11. Innovative Biosensors Inc.

8.10.12. LifeScan, Inc.

8.10.13. Strategic Diagnostics

8.10.14. Sysmex Corporation

8.10.15. Molecular Devices Corp.

8.10.16. QTL Biosystems

8.10.17. Roche Diagnostics

8.11. KOL Commentary

8.12. Recommendations



