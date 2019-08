Eyewear Market to Reach $215.3 Billion by 2025 - Surging Demand for Premium & Personalized Eyewear Drives Growth

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Eyewear Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Contact Lenses, Spectacles, Sunglasses), By Distribution Channel (E-Commerce, Brick & Mortar), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global eyewear market size is expected to reach USD 215.3 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.6% over the forecast period. Surging demand for premium and personalized eyewear is expected to drive the growth.



Advancements such as 3D printed eyeglasses, electronic focusing glasses, and Augmented Reality (AR) glasses have enabled manufacturers to introduce multiple categories of eyewear products best-suited for buyers. Vendors are making huge investments in R&D to introduce innovative products that meet the functionality and design needs of customers.



Development of electronic focusing eyeglasses, aimed at reducing the need for multiple bifocals and omnifocals, is expected to garner wide acceptance among consumers. Adoption of these eyeglasses is expected to offer high growth opportunities to the traditional eyewear providers.



One of the emerging trends in the wearable segment includes the use of AR smart glasses, which is a combination of spectacles and app-based programs. Increasing use of AR technology in manufacturing eyeglasses is expected to fuel market growth. Growing popularity of smart glasses has encouraged technology providers and lens manufacturers to develop the advanced versions of glasses and lenses using AR technology.



Increasing development in the AR technology is anticipated to provide opportunities for lens manufacturers to offer innovative products. Despite the introduction of such innovative products, the eyewear market is witnessing a shift from injection molding eyewear manufacturing to making handcrafted eyewear products. Players such as DOM VETRO and KREWE DU OPTIC, LLC have launched handcrafted eyewear to gain a competitive edge in the market.



Apart from advancements and innovations, changing consumer preferences and trends have encouraged manufacturers to make different design modifications and increase their eyewear product line-ups to cater to the demands of customers efficiently. Moreover, the players are focused on enhancing their brand image by improving the quality of their products to attract brand-conscious customers.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

Spectacles segment is expected to register a significant CAGR over the forecast period owing to the high replacement rate of lenses due to constantly changing prescriptions

Contact lenses segment is poised to expand at a steady CAGR over the forecast period owing to the introduction of innovative, easy-to-wear, and daily disposable lenses for the youth population

E-commerce segment is expected to register a CAGR of more than 8% over the forecast period. Implementation of omnichannel retailing has propelled the use of the e-commerce distribution channel

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. Rising brand equity among the customers of China and India is expected to drive the growth

Key players in the eyewear market include EssilorLuxottica, Carl Zeiss AG, Bausch & Lomb Inc., and HOYA Corporation. Some of the growth strategies adopted by the players include the adoption of multiple distribution channels, product innovations, and mergers & acquisitions

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Research Scope and Assumptions

1.3 List of Data Sources



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Eyewear - Industry Snapshot & Key Buying Criteria, 2014 - 2025

2.1.1 Sunglasses trends, 2018



Chapter 3 Eyewear Industry Outlook

3.1 Market Segmentation & Scope

3.2 Eyewear Market Size and Growth Prospects

3.2.1 Eyewear color and shape trends, 2018

3.2.2 Eyewear styles and shapes trends, 2018

3.3 Eyewear Market - Value chain analysis

3.3.1 Eyewear Market - Distribution Channel Analysis

3.3.2 Luxottica Group S.p.A. - Vertically Integrated Business Model

3.3.3 Essilor International S.p.A.- Value Chain Analysis

3.3.4 Carl Zeiss - Value Chain Analysis

3.3.5 HOYA Corporation - Value Chain Analysis

3.3.6 Rodenstock GmbH - Value Chain Analysis

3.4 Eyewear Trend Analysis

3.5 Eyewear Market Dynamics

3.5.1 Market driver analysis

3.5.1.1 Growing number of ophthalmic disorders

3.5.1.2 Awareness regarding eye examinations

3.5.1.3 Perception of eyewear as a fashion accessory

3.5.2 Market restraint analysis

3.5.2.1 Growing acceptance of refractive surgeries

3.6 Industry Analysis - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.7 Eyewear Company Market Share Analysis, 2018

3.7.1 Key company analysis, 2018

3.7.1.1 Implications of merger between Luxottica Group S.p.A and Essilor International S.A.

3.8 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.9 Eyewear Market - PEST Analysis

3.9.1 Political Factors

3.9.2 Economic Factors

3.9.3 Social Factors

3.9.4 Technological Factors



Chapter 4 Eyewear Market Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Market Size Estimates & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2014 - 2025 (Revenue, USD Million)

4.2 Eyewear Market: Product Movement Analysis

4.3 Contact Lenses

4.4 Spectacles

4.5 Sunglasses



Chapter 5 Eyewear Market Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Market Size Estimates & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2014 - 2025 (Revenue, USD Million)

5.2 Eyewear Market: Distribution Channel Movement Analysis

5.3 E-commerce

5.4 Brick & Mortar



Chapter 6 Eyewear Market Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 Market Size Estimates & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2014 - 2025 (Revenue, USD Million)

6.2 Eyewear Market Share by Region, 2018 & 2025

6.3 North America

6.4 Europe

6.5 Asia Pacific

6.6 South America

6.7 MEA



Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape

7.1 Bausch & Lomb Inc.

7.2 Carl Zeiss AG

7.2. Product benchmarking

7.3 Charmant Group

7.4 Chemilens (CHEMIGLAS Corp.)

7.5 CIBA VISION

7.6 CooperVision

7.7 De Rigo Vision S.p.A

7.8 ESSILORLUXOTTICA

7.9 Fielmann AG

7.10 HOYA Corporation

7.11 JINS, Inc.

7.12 Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.

7.13 Marchon Eyewear, Inc.

7.14 Marcolin S.p.A

7.15 QSpex

7.16 Rodenstock GmbH

7.17 Safilo Group S.p.A.

7.18 Seiko Optical Products Co., Ltd.

7.19 Shamir Optical Industry Ltd.

7.20 Silhouette International Schmied AG

7.21 Warby Parker

7.22 Zenni Optical, Inc.



