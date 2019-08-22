Global $27.5Bn Hormonal Contraceptive Market Analysis 2019-2026 - Key Players are Teva Pharma, Bayer, Merck & Co, Pfizer, Afaxys, Agile Therapeutics, Allergan, and Apothecus Pharma

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hormonal Contraceptive Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Method (Pill, Intrauterine Device (IUD), Patch, Implant, Vaginal Ring, Injectable), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global hormonal contraceptive market size is expected to reach USD 27.5 billion by 2026. It is projected to register a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period.

Introduction of innovative products and growing awareness about reproductive and sexual health in emerging regions are likely to drive the growth.



Increasing number of women in developing economies are using contraceptives due to the rise in government initiatives and programs. This factor is anticipated to accelerate the market growth. For instance, according to the UN, approximately 64% of women between 15 and 49 years of age were using some form of family planning in 2015, be it traditional or modern. This figure stood at 36% in 1970.



The number of unintended pregnancies is the highest in U.S., which is about 3 million annually. Hence, the Center for Medicaid and CHIP Services (CMCS) established a Maternal and Infant Health Initiative for the Medicaid and Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP) to promote use of effective methods of contraception and help women avoid such pregnancies.



IUD segment is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, attributed to the entry of new devices, availability of long-acting reversible birth control methods, and more than 99% effectivity. For instance, in September 2016, Allergan and Medicines360 launched new LILETTA, a levonorgestrel-releasing intrauterine system in U.S. The device is a single handed inserter and for use by women to prevent pregnancy for up to three years.



Further key findings from the study suggest:

High demand for contraceptive methods can be attributed to rising awareness about pills and devices, significance of family planning, and presence of supportive government policies improving access to these products

In 2018, pills accounted for the largest market share as these product are convenient to use and exhibit more than 99% effectivity when accurately consumed. Furthermore, ease of availability, fewer adverse effects, and presence of a large number of players can contribute to this growth

North America held the largest market share in 2018 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period due to the presence of major market players, high per capita income, and supportive government initiatives

Asia Pacific is estimated to witness the fastest growth in the forthcoming years due to high unmet need, expected increase in coverage in the next 15 years, and increasing number of women in their reproductive age

Some of the key players operating in the hormonal contraceptive market are Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries, Bayer, Merck & Co, Pfizer, Afaxys, Agile Therapeutics, Allergan, and Apothecus Pharmaceutical Corporation

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Trends & Outlook

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.3 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3.1 Penetration Analysis

3.3.2 Market Driver Analysis

3.3.2.1 Rise in Government & NGO Initiatives to Promote Contraceptive Methods

3.3.2.2 High Unmet Needs

3.3.3 Market Restraint Analysis

3.3.3.1 Rapidly Aging Population & Rising Prevalence of Infertility

3.3.3.2 Adverse Effects Associated With Use of Contraceptive Drugs & Devices

3.4 Hormonal Contraceptive Market: Business Environment Analysis Tools

3.4.1 Hormonal Contraceptive Market: Pestle Analysis

3.4.2 Hormonal Contraceptive Market: Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5 Regulatory & Reimbursement Scenario



Chapter 4 Hormonal Contraceptive Market: Method Analysis

4.1 Hormonal Contraceptive Method Market Share Analysis, 2018 & 2026

4.2 Hormonal Contraceptive Method Market: Segment Dashboard:

4.3 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2015 to 2026 for the Method Segment

4.3.1 Pills

4.3.2 Intrauterine Devices (IUD)

4.3.3 Injectable

4.3.4 Vaginal Ring

4.3.5 Implant

4.3.6 Patch



Chapter 5 Hormonal Contraceptive Market: Regional Analysis

5.1 Hormonal Contraceptive Regional Market Share Analysis, 2018 & 2026

5.2 Hormonal Contraceptive Regional Market: Segment Dashboard

5.3 Regional Market Snapshot (Market Size, CAGR, Top Verticals, Key Players, Top Trends)

5.4 Market Size, & Forecasts, and Trend Analysis, 2015 to 2026

5.4.1 North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Chapter 6 Competitive Analysis

6.1 Strategic Framework/Competition Categorization

6.3 Marketing Channels

6.3.1 Direct marketing

6.3.2 Indirect marketing

6.4 Strategy Mapping

6.5 Hormonal Contraceptive Competitive Landscape: Market Position Analysis (Based on products, Market Presence, and Recent Updates/Strategic Initiatives)

6.6 Company Profiles

6.6.1 Allergan

6.6.2 Bayer AG

6.6.3 Merck & Co. Inc.

6.6.4 Pfizer

6.6.5 Afaxys Inc.

6.6.6 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

6.6.7 Agile Therapeutics

6.6.8 Apothecus Pharmaceutical Corp.



