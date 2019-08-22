Insights Into the $2+ Billion Global Electrolytic Manganese Dioxide Market (2019-2025)

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electrolytic Manganese Dioxide Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application [Battery (Lithium-ion, Alkaline, Zinc-Carbon), Water Treatment], By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global electrolytic manganese dioxide market size is expected to reach USD 2.01 Billion by 2025. It is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period.



Technological breakthroughs in the industry coupled with the utilization of proficient batteries with long lifespans and high energy levels are predicted to play a pivotal role in driving the growth of the EMD market.



North America has been dominating the EMD market owing to a surge in production. In Central and South America, Colombia is anticipated to foresee steady progress in its EMD battery industry owing to the wide-ranging R&D activities in battery production.



To cater to the surging demand for electrolytic manganese dioxide in various sectors, companies have started enlarging their businesses through numerous strategies. In 2016, Xiangtan Electrochemical Scientific Ltd. captured a market share of 12.2% and was the first company to initiate domestic EMD production to substitute battery-grade EMD.



The electrolytic manganese dioxide market witnessed a new progressive trend known as Hydrometallurgic Process, which is an alternative route to extract manganese from low-grade manganese oxide ores. It has the ability to convert manganese oxides into pure and high-quality EMD and is further used in the production of lithium-ion and alkaline battery. This development is anticipated to surge the acceptance and demand for EMD in the forthcoming years.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

In terms of application, batteries segment led the market with a share of 91.3% in 2018. The segment is expected to retain its pole position over the forecast period owing to increasing production of electric vehicles across the globe

The regulatory guidelines aim to decrease the usage of harmful substances, which will further surge the costs of manganese mining, production rates, and profit for the manufacturers

North America is expected to retain its position as the largest market for EMD over the forecast period with countries such as U.S. and Canada favoring regional market growth. However, the region is likely to lose share to Asia Pacific in the foreseeable future owing to significant production of electric vehicles in countries such as China and Japan

The relative cost of numerous EMD grades production used for electrochemical batteries show the cost comparison for grades, providing a strong motivation to develop the alkaline based MnO2 production plant

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Insights

2.2 Segmental Insights

2.3 Competitive Insights



Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1 Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2 Related Market Outlook

3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3 Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1 Raw Material Trends

3.3.1.1 Major Raw Material Analysis

3.3.1.2 Procurement Best Practices

3.3.2 Manufacturing trends

3.3.2.1 Technology Trends

3.3.2.2 Outsourcing and contract manufacturing trends

3.3.3 Cost structure and profit margin analysis

3.3.3.1 Average Selling Price Analysis

3.3.3.2 Profit margin and cost analysis

3.3.4 Sales channel analysis

3.3.5 Vendor selection criteria

3.4 Technology Overview

3.4.1 Technology timeline

3.5 Regulatory Framework

3.6 Market Dynamics

3.6.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.6.1.1 Rising battery demand

3.6.1.2 Rising electric vehicles (EV) demand

3.6.2 Market restraint Analysis

3.6.2.1 Overdependence on Chinese imports

3.6.2.2 Threat of substitution by other metals

3.6.3 Industry challenges

3.7 Business Environment Analysis

3.7.1 Porter's Analysis

3.7.1.1 Threat of new entrants

3.7.1.2 Bargaining power of suppliers

3.7.1.3 Bargaining power of buyers

3.7.1.4 Threat of substitutes

3.7.1.5 Competitive rivalry

3.7.2 PESTLE Analysis

3.7.2.1 Political Landscape

3.7.2.2 Environmental Landscape

3.7.2.3 Social Landscape

3.7.2.4 Technology Landscape

3.7.2.5 Economic Landscape

3.7.2.6 Legal Landscape

3.7.3 Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis

3.7.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

3.7.3.2 Licensing & partnership

3.8 Market Entry Strategy



Chapter 4 Electrolytic Manganese Dioxide (EMD) Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Definitions & Scope

4.2 Market: Application Movement Analysis, 2018 & 2025

4.3 Batteries

4.4 Water Treatment

4.5 Others



Chapter 5 Electrolytic Manganese Dioxide (EMD) Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Definition & Scope

5.2 Market: Regional Movement Analysis, 2018 & 2025

5.3 North America

5.4 Europe

5.5 Asia-Pacific

5.6 Central & South America

5.7 Middle East & Africa



Chapter 6 Competitive Analysis

6.1 Key Players' Recent Developments & Their Impact

6.2 Key Innovators, Market Leader, and Emerging Players

6.3 Vendor Landscape

6.4 Public Companies

6.5 Private Companies



Chapter 7 Company Profiles

7.1 Tosoh Corporation

7.2 Mesa Minerals Limited (Mesa)

7.3 Tronox Limited

7.4 Price International Corporation

7.5 American Manganese Inc.

7.6 Xiangtan Electrochemical Scientific Ltd.

7.7 Micromesh Minerals & Metals

7.8 Qingdao BassTech Co. Ltd.

7.9 Delta EMD Ltd.

7.10 Metallics Mine-chem Pvt. Ltd.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i3xrvv

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.