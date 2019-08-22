$23.3 Billion Anatomic Pathology Market Outlook, 2019-2025 - Implementation of Biomarker-based Disease Assessments Propels Growth

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Anatomic Pathology Market Size ,Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Disease Diagnosis, Drug Discovery & Development), By Product & Services (Instruments, Consumables), By End Use, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global anatomic pathology market size is expected to reach USD 23.3 billion by 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.



The advent of technology in instruments and protocols used during anatomic pathology is anticipated to increase the adoption rate of advanced anatomic pathological instruments.



Integration of medical informatics standards for meeting specific healthcare needs by enhancing efficiency and curbing costs is a factor driving the market. Market players are collaborating for refurbishment of pathology laboratories by incorporating innovative disease diagnostic models. This, in turn, accelerates investments toward upgradation of pathological equipment.



In April 2018, Thermo Fisher and Leica Microsystems collaborated for the development of an integrated cryo-tomography workflow for research. Under this collaboration, the companies merged their existing technology to deliver enhanced user-friendly and reliable microscopic solutions, enabling researchers to gain insights about biological processes.



Pathology-training programs offered to pathologist trainees by public and private entities drive the anatomic pathology market. The Royal College of Pathologists, the General Medical Council, and the Association of Anatomical Pathology Technology are some organizations that have initiated several training programs and examinations to evaluate a pathologist's knowledge and skills.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

Technological advancements in instruments to minimize the risk of errors through integration of novel design is expected to drive the segment to register the fastest growth rate

High availability, low cost, and frequent purchase rate of consumables such as reagents and probes have attributed to the dominant revenue share of consumables

Increased implementation of anatomic pathology procedures in research studies such as tumor examination and biomarker profiling has propelled the academic research segment

Shifting paradigm from conventional medicine to personalized medicine has resulted in the fastest growth rate of the drug discovery and development application segment. This is primarily due to growing reliance on discoveries of putative biomarkers for development of personalized therapies

Increase in hospitalization rate that stimulates the adoption of pathological workflows for disease monitoring and diagnosis has contributed to the largest share of hospitals

On the other hand, growth of the diagnostic laboratories segment is facilitated by the use of state-of-the-art laboratory equipment and instrumentation, multiple electronic interfaces, and information systems

Presence of key players like Thermo Fisher and Agilent, coupled with a large number of funding programs by public agencies, contribute to the largest share of North America

Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit the fastest anatomic pathology market growth driven by the presence of multiple associations that are engaged in conducting pathology training programs

Competitors are adopting strategic initiatives such as installation of products, agreement, and expansion of distribution channels to reinforce their market presence. For instance, in July 2018, Thermo Fisher installed its Krios Cryo-TEM electron microscope at the Institut Pasteur, which expanded the company's presence in France

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

1.1 Anatomic Pathology Market Outlook, 2014 - 2025

1.2 Anatomic Pathology Segment Outlook, 2014 - 2025

1.3 Anatomic Pathology Competitive Insights, 2014 - 2025

1.4 Market Snapshot



Chapter 2 Research Methodology

2.1 Information Procurement

2.2 Information or Data Analysis

2.3 Market Formulation & Validation



Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Dynamics

3.1.1 Market driver analysis

3.1.1.1 Implementation of biomarker-based disease assessments

3.1.1.2 Rising competitiveness among the market vendors

3.1.1.3 Substantial number of supporting programs and training modules by government

3.1.1.4 Increasing incidence of chronic disorders

3.1.2 Market restraint analysis

3.1.2.1 Stringent government regulations pertaining to anatomic pathology

3.1.2.2 Cognitive or identification errors in anatomic pathology analytic processes

3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping For Anatomic Pathology Instruments, 2018

3.3 Anatomic Pathology Market - SWOT Analysis, By Factor (Political & Legal, Economic And Technological)

3.4 Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.5 Anatomic Pathology Application in Clinical Trials

3.6 Anatomic Pathology Market: Patent Analysis

3.7 Reimbursement Framework: Anatomic Pathology

3.8 Anatomic Pathology Market Regulatory Insights

3.9 Anatomic Pathology Market : User Perspective Analysis

3.9.1 Consumer behaviour analysis

3.10 Anatomic Pathology Market : Procedure Cost Analysis

3.11 Anatomic Pathology Market : Technology Timeline

3.12 Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis

3.12.1 Agreement

3.12.2 Technology collaborations

3.12.3 Merger & acquisition

3.12.4 Licensing & partnership



Chapter 4 Anatomic Pathology: Competitive Analysis

4.1 Company Categorization

4.2 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

4.3 Vendor Landscape

4.3.1 List of key distributors and channel partners

4.3.1.1 Enzifarma

4.3.1.2 Abacus ALS

4.3.1.3 Sanbio B.V.

4.3.1.4 Syntec Scientific

4.3.1.5 VWR International, LLC

4.3.1.6 MetaGene Pty Ltd.

4.3.1.7 Immuno Diagnostic OY

4.3.1.8 DSS Imagetech

4.3.1.9 Fisher Scientific

4.3.1.10 IEPSA Diagnostics

4.3.2 Key customers

4.3.3 Key player positioning analysis, 2018

4.3.3.1 Product portfolio

4.3.3.2 Market penetration

4.3.3.3 Strategic initiatives

4.3.3.4 Segment coverage

4.3.3.5 Geographical presence

4.3.3.6 Conclusion



Chapter 5 Anatomic Pathology Market Categorization: Product & Service Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Anatomic Pathology Market: Product & Service Movement Analysis

5.2 Instruments

5.3 Consumables

5.4 Services



Chapter 6 Anatomic pathology Market Categorization: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 Anatomic pathology Market: Application Movement Analysis

6.2 Disease Diagnosis

6.3 Drug Discovery and Development

6.4 Others



Chapter 7 Anatomic Pathology Market Categorization: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1 Anatomic Pathology Market: End-use Movement Analysis

7.2 Hospitals

7.3 Research Laboratories

7.4 Diagnostic Laboratories

7.5 Others



Chapter 8 Anatomic Pathology Market Categorization: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, by Product & Service, Application, & End-use

8.1 Anatomic Pathology Market Share By Regional, 2018 & 2025

8.2 North America

8.3 Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.5 Latin America

8.6 Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Chapter 9 Anatomic Pathology Market: Competitive Landscape

9.1 Strategy Framework

9.2 Market Participant Categorization

9.3 Company Profiles

9.3.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

9.3.2 Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

9.3.3 Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

9.3.4 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

9.3.5 Agilent Technologies, Inc.

9.3.6 Cardinal Health

9.3.7 Sakura Finetek USA, Inc.

9.3.8 NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc.

9.3.9 BioGenex

9.3.10 Bio SB

9.4 List of Companies



