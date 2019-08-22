Smart Fleet Management Market/Industry Outlook to 2025 - Increase in Use of Cloud-based Technology for Smart Fleet Management Solutions

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Fleet Management Market by Mode of Transportation, Application, and Connectivity Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This study presents analytical depiction of the smart fleet management market analysis along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

The report presents information related to the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the market with a detailed impact analysis.

The current smart fleet management market size is quantitatively analyzed from 2018 to 2025 to benchmark the financial competency.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

The global smart fleet management market was valued at $276.56 billion in 2017, and is projected to reach $537.53 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 8.9% from 2018 to 2025.



The growth of the smart fleet management market is driven by rise in incorporation of real-time fleet monitoring systems in automobiles, increase in use of cloud-based technology for smart fleet management solutions, and improvement in vehicle monitoring & fuel management.



Furthermore, advent and integration of IoT & information, communication, & technology (ICT) into industries such as automobiles, logistics, and transportation drive the market growth. In addition, continuous tracking of driver behavior, vehicle tracking, real-time visibility, driver management, and others has resulted in significant market growth.



Furthermore, introduction of effective communication network with emergence of 4G, 5G, and other wireless technologies; growth in vehicle replacement market and increase in international trade fuel the market growth. However, price concerns of fleet owners and cyber security concerns restrain the market growth. Rise in awareness about better driver & vehicle safety and enhancement of business decisions for fleet owners are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the fleet management businesses in the near future.



The smart fleet management market trends is decided on the basis of the market forecast from 2018 to 2025. One of the major factors that driving the smart fleet management market share is due to the rise in demand for the features such as incident detection, access control, and speed limit enforcement with major advanced safety & security features. Moreover, as per the core definition, the smart fleet management industry is only depending on the sales and latest innovation is done in monitoring & controlling the latest advanced featured cars.



Major Highlights



Incorporation of Real-Time Fleet Monitoring Systems in Automobiles

Increase in Use of Cloud-Based Technology for Smart Fleet Management Solutions

Enhanced Vehicle Monitoring & Fuel Management

Price Concerns of Fleet Owners

Cyber Security Concerns

Better Driver & Vehicle Safety

Enhancement of Business Decisions for Fleet Owners

Development of Intelligent Transportation System

Key Topics Covered



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market Definition & Scope

3.2. Key Findings

3.2.1. Top Impacting Factors

3.2.2. Top Investment Pockets

3.2.3. Top Winning Strategies

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Market Share Analysis, 2017

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Integration of Real-Time Fleet Monitoring Systems in Vehicles

3.5.1.2. Increase in Use of Cloud-Based Technology for Smart Fleet Management Solutions

3.5.1.3. Enhance Vehicle Monitoring & Fuel Management

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. Price Concerns of Fleet Owners

3.5.2.2. Cyber Security Concerns

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Better Driver & Vehicle Safety

3.5.3.2. Enhancement of Business Decisions for Fleet Owners

3.5.3.3. Development of Intelligent Transportation System



CHAPTER 4: SMART FLEET MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY MODE OF TRANSPORTATION

4.1. Overview

4.2. Roadways

4.3. Marine

4.4. Airways

4.5. Railways



CHAPTER 5: SMART FLEET MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY APPLICATION

5.1. Overview

5.2. Tracking

5.3. ADAS

5.4. Optimization

5.5. Others



CHAPTER 6: SMART FLEET MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY CONNECTIVITY

6.1. Overview

6.2. Short range

6.3. Long range



CHAPTER 7: SMART FLEET MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY REGION

7.1. Overview

7.2. North America

7.3. Europe

7.4. Asia-Pacific

7.5. LAMEA



CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES

8.1. OEM SUPPLIERS

8.1.1. Continental AG

8.1.2. Denso Corporation

8.1.3. Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (Harman International Industries Inc.)

8.1.4. Robert Bosch GmbH

8.2. CONNECTIVITY SUPPLIERS

8.2.1. Cisco Systems Inc.

8.2.2. Globecomm (Speedcast International Limited)

8.2.3. International Business Management Corporation

8.2.4. Tech Mahindra Limited

8.2.5. Siemens

8.2.6. Sierra Wireless



