Global Paper and Pulp Market Size by 2024 | Growth Rate | Revenue | Regions | Manufacturers | Segmentation

Top Players Operating in Paper and Pulp market are Stora Enso, Fibria, Sappi, ARAUCO, Metsä Fibre, Suzano

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Paper and Pulp market is projected to grow with a CAGR of roughly 4.7% over the next five years, will reach 79600 million US$ in 2024, from 63300 million US$ in 2019, according to our new study.

Our research report gives the global Paper and Pulp market size, shares, revenue, key regions, value, capacity, production and consumption and other more. Also, Paper and Pulp market report study classifies the Paper and Pulp analysis data by region, type and application, and manufacturers, likewise examines the future trends, market drivers, challenges and opportunities, risks and entry barriers, market position, market share, growth rate, sales channels, distributors.

Paper and Pulp Market Overview:

Paper pulp is a lignocellulosic fibrous material prepared by chemically or mechanically separating cellulose fibres from wood, fibre crops or waste paper. The wood fiber sources required for pulping are, 45% sawmill residue, 21% logs and chips, and 34% recycled paper. Pulp is one of the most abundant raw materials worldwide. Paper pulp is the raw material for paper manufacture that contains vegetable, mineral, or man-made fibres. It forms a matted or felted sheet on a screen when moisture is removed.



Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Brazil, Canada, Indonesia, Finland, USA, Chile and China are now the key producers of Paper pulp in the world. China is the largest consumption and import country of Paper pulp products in the world in the past few years while the market share is about 1/3 in 2016, and China will keep the leading position in the next few years. Brazil, Canada, Indonesia and Chile are now the most key exporters of paper pulp in the world.

Paper and Pulp Market Segment by Manufacturers:

Stora Enso (FI)

Fibria (BR)

RGE (SG)

Sappi (ZA)

UMP (FI)

ARAUCO (CL)

CMPC (CL)

APP (SG)

Metsa Fibre (FI)

Suzano (BR)

IP (US)

Market Segment by Type:

Bleached Softwood Kraft Pulp (BSK)

Birch Hardwood Kraft Pulp (BHK)

High Yield Pulp (HYP)

Paper and pulp market is computed by the volume and value of the original pulp used for paper production in the report. There are BSK pulp, BHK pulp and BCTMP, etc. BHK pulp is the mainly product in the world at present, represented about 53% of the global production market while BSK pulp is about 41%. And BCTMP is a rare type, represented less than 5% of the total.

Market Segment by Applications:

Printing and Writing Paper

Tissue Paper

Other

Paper pulp can be used in printing and writing paper, tissue paper, etc. The printing and writing paper is the main use of the Paper pulp with the share of about 2/3 in the world.

The global average price of paper pulp is in the falling volatility trend, from 712 $/kg in 2012 to 683 $/kg in 2016.



