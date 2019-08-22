Emphasis on Zeolites for Fertilizer Production Expected to Create Robust Growth Opportunities, reports Fact.MR study

The zeolites market registered a CAGR of ~2% during the period 2014 to 2018.

/EIN News/ -- Rockville, MD, Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This fresh Fact.MR report discusses the sales of zeolites across diverse regional spaces, together with projections set to impact the overall industry during the period until 2029. This study is titled “ Zeolites Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking - Global Market Insights 2019 to 2029”, which details about zeolite synthesis emerging as a vigorous area of research, since zeolites with unchanging microscopes continue to prove important across industrial processes like separation, catalysis and adsorption. As per this assessment, the global zeolites market acquired 8.3 Mn tons in 2018, and is likely to record ~2% Y-o-Y in 2019.

The detailed research is compiled thoroughly using primary and secondary data gathered by expert analysts, thereby, adding value to the zeolites market assessment. Readers can access a deep-rooted analysis generated using market estimations supported by macroeconomic factors. In order to judge precise market scenario, this report provides crucial information associated to GDP outlook, key trends, forecast factors, value chain analysis, market dynamics and a lot more.

Agricultural Sector Determined to Provide Lucrative Avenues

According to research findings, the agriculture industry is likely to deliver incremental opportunities for zeolite manufacturers, since primary qualities such as high water retention and ion exchange capacity associated to zeolites are spotted for production of fertilizers. Furthermore, the capacity of zeolites to avert the passage of undesirable metals like lead, copper and zinc into the food chain would further reinforce their demand associated to fertilizer production.

Eminence of Synthetic & Natural Zeolites among End-Users Gaining Traction

It has been observed that synthetic zeolites will continue to remain attractive among end-users, primarily due to their superior thermal stability as well as unmatched facets as specific catalysts. At present, the demand for synthetic zeolites is majorly connected to application such as purification of industrial and municipal wastewater, renewal of degraded soil and soil modification etc. Looking at all such aspects, it is believed that the zeolites market would surely gain prominent gains in the near future.

On the other hand, natural zeolites acquire ~60% volume share in the global market and tend to remain as the sought-after category. Their effectiveness in the water treatment industry is the chief driver for this dominant volume share. It is analyzed that rising environment concerns associated to presence of heavy metals within wastewater has pushed the demand for natural zeolites as the imperative solution.

East Asia and Europe Emerge as Profitable Markets

Based on this intelligent assessment, Europe and East Asia jointly account for ~60% share of the zeolites market. The role of rapid industrialization and swelling investments in the industrial sectors in these regions, are expected to act as leading influencers towards the growth of zeolites market. In addition, the rising count of research demonstrations and tests over zeolites managed across Asian countries has indeed increased traction among potential market players.

In this report, the primary market players examined for further analysis include names like Clariant AG, St. Cloud Mining, Blue Pacific Minerals Ltd., Steelhead Specialty Minerals and ROTA MINING CORPORATION. Each of these players are assessed in terms of product portfolio, sales footprint and strategy overview.

