Global Earthing Equipment Market to Garner $7.14 Billion by 2025 at 5.8% CAGR, Says Analyst at AMR

The global earthing equipment market is projected to witness significant growth in the coming years, owing to the rise in demand for alternative energy sources, and increase in requirement from the construction industry in countries such as China, India and other South Asian countries.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, “ Earthing Equipment Market by Product (MS flat, CI flat, and GI wire), and End User (Residential, Commercial, and Industrial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018–2025”. According to the report, the global earthing equipment market was pegged at $4.54 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach $7.14 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.

Rising demand for metal and minerals, expansion of existing mines, and increase in construction of roads, tunnels, and railways tracks are the major factors that drive the growth of the global earthing equipment market. However, the expensive pricing of the equipment hampers the market growth. On the contrary, rapid technological advancement through AI and IoT are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

The global earthing equipment market is segmented on the basis of product, end-user, and geography. Based on the product, the market is divided into MS flat, CI flat, and GI wire. The CI flat segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.8% during the study period. Moreover, the segment held the largest share, accounting for $1.88 billion in 2017, owing to its affordable pricing, durability, longer life, and criticality in the earthing system circuit.

On the basis of the end user, the market is divided into residential, commercial, and industrial. The industrial segment held the largest market share throughout the study period. The earthing equipment is extensively used in industries such as refinery, power plant, cement plant, steel plant, which boosted the demand for earthing equipment.

The market is analyzed across various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America held the largest share in 2017, contributing more than one-third of the total market, owing to a higher number of electrically advanced residential, commercial, and industrial sector that requires earthing systems. The market across the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 8% during the forecast period, owing to the advent of a new commercial and industrial building and rapid development in the region.

The global earthing equipment market report includes an in-depth analysis of the major market players such as Alstom, ABB, Eaton, Crompton Greaves, GE, Emerson Electric, Schneider Electric, Harger Lightning & Grounding, Toshiba, and Kingsmill Industries UK Ltd. These market players have adopted various strategies such as partnerships, collaborations, and mergers & acquisitions to maintain their foothold in the market.

