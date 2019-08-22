Beasley Broadcast Group Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.05 Per Share

/EIN News/ -- NAPLES, Fla., Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBGI) (“the Company”), a large- and mid-size market radio broadcaster, announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of its Class A and Class B common stock. The dividend is payable on October 7, 2019, to shareholders of record on September 30, 2019.



While the Company intends to pay regular quarterly cash dividends for the foreseeable future, all subsequent dividends will be reviewed quarterly and declared by the Board of Directors at its discretion.

About Beasley Broadcast Group

Celebrating its 58th anniversary this year, Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc., (www.bbgi.com) was founded in 1961 by George G. Beasley who remains the Company’s Chairman of the Board. Beasley Broadcast Group owns and operates 64 stations (46 FM and 18 AM) in 15 large- and mid-size markets in the United States. Approximately 19 million consumers listen to Beasley radio stations weekly over-the-air, online and on smartphones and tablets, and millions regularly engage with the Company’s brands and personalities through digital platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, text, apps and email. For more information, please visit www.bbgi.com.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements :

Statements in this release that are “forward-looking statements” are based upon current expectations and assumptions, and involve certain risks and uncertainties within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words or expressions such as “intends,” “expects,” “expected,” “anticipates” or variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Key risks are described in our reports filed with the SEC including in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Readers should note that forward-looking statements are subject to change and to inherent risks and uncertainties and may be impacted by several factors, including: external economic forces that could have a material adverse impact on our advertising revenues and results of operations; our radio stations may not be able to compete effectively in their respective markets for advertising revenues; we may not remain competitive if we do not respond to changes in technology, standards and services that affect our industry; our substantial debt levels; and, the loss of key personnel. Our actual performance and results could differ materially because of these factors and other factors discussed in the “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Results of Operations and Financial Condition” in our SEC filings, including but not limited to annual reports on Form 10-K or quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, copies of which can be obtained from the SEC, www.sec.gov , or our website, www.bbgi.com . All information in this release is as of August 22, 2019, and we undertake no obligation to update the information contained herein to actual results or changes to our expectations.

CONTACT:

Heidi Raphael

Vice President of Corporate Communications

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc.

239-659-7332

heidi.raphael@bbgi.com

Joseph Jaffoni, Jennifer Neuman

JCR

212-835-8500 or bbgi@jcir.com





