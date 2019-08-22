Faction 2019 VMware Cloud on AWS Market Survey Finds Scalability and Cost Savings Will Accelerate Growth of VMware Cloud on AWS

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faction , a leading multi-cloud Managed Service Provider, today announces findings of the Faction 2019 VMware Cloud on AWS Market Survey . The report, based on a survey of 1,156 IT and business professionals, found that there is growing interest in VMware Cloud on AWS.

“The results from the Faction 2019 VMware Cloud on AWS Market Survey are very much aligned with what our customers report to us. Scalability, support for strategic initiatives, and cost savings are leading drivers for VMware Cloud on AWS interest and adoption,” says Sean Charnock, CEO of Faction. “We expect adoption to continue at a rapid pace over the next few years.”

Highlights from the Faction 2019 VMware Cloud on AWS Market Survey include:

Interest in VMware Cloud on AWS is growing. Twenty-nine percent of respondents plan to increase workloads on VMware Cloud on AWS in the next 12 months; 15 percent plan to start running workloads; and 14 percent plan to increase the number of workloads.

Next two years offer a window of significant migration to VMware Cloud on AWS. Twenty-three percent of those respondents planning to migrate to or deploy VMware Cloud on AWS plan to do so in the next 12 months, while another 26 percent plan to migrate in 12 to 24 months.

Top business initiatives for those using VMware Cloud on AWS today are data center extension (49 percent), cloud migration (46 percent), AWS integrated applications (35 percent), and disaster recovery (33 percent).

Looking forward, top business initiatives for respondents considering using VMware Cloud on AWS are data center extension, disaster recovery, and cloud migration, as cited by 39 percent, 32 percent, and 19 percent of respondents, respectively.

Scalability is a top driver for considering VMware Cloud on AWS. Scalability is cited by 54 percent of respondents as a top driver. Other top drivers include strategic IT initiatives (cited by 49 percent) and cost savings (cited by 45 percent).

Cross-industry interest in VMware Cloud on AWS: The top four industries considering VMware Cloud on AWS are tech services, financial services, education and healthcare.

Off-premise private cloud users will be a major source of growth. More than half (55 percent) of the respondents who have workloads on off-premises private cloud are considering VMware Cloud on AWS.

Top challenges to migrate to VMware Cloud on AWS: For respondents who have already migrated to VMware Cloud on AWS, the top three migration challenges were executing the actual migration (29 percent), assessing workloads (20 percent), and finding experienced personnel (19 percent).

Top usage challenges of VMware Cloud on AWS: For respondents who have already put workloads in VMware Cloud on AWS, the top three usage challenges are cost management (51 percent), network complexity (37 percent) and AWS prerequisites (27 percent).

Respondents are using an average of 2.59 clouds, choosing from Azure, AWS, VMware Cloud on AWS, and Google. Sixty-four percent of respondents said they have workloads in Azure, 57 percent in AWS, 25 percent in VMware Cloud on AWS, and 26 percent use Google.

Kubernetes has matured, with half of users running it on-prem or on VMware Enterprise. Top use scenarios of Kubernetes are on-prem (31 percent), on VMware Enterprise (PKS; 19 percent), and Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (Amazon EKS; 17 percent).

Methodology

In June and July of 2019, Faction conducted its 2019 VMware Cloud on AWS Market Survey. The survey questioned IT professionals across a broad cross-section of organizations about their adoption of VMware Cloud on AWS. The 1,156 respondents included vice presidents, directors, managers, architects, DevOps, IT/Ops, Services, and QA professionals. Respondents are from varying sizes of organizations across many industries (tech services, business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, software, telecom, and more).

About Faction

Faction is a leading managed services provider for VMware Cloud on AWS, including disaster recovery and production deployments, and is the only provider of attached storage to VMware Cloud on AWS. Faction helps customers migrate to multi-cloud, powered by patented technology that provides low latency, high throughput connections to all the major clouds, including AWS, Azure and Google Cloud Platform. Faction’s private and multi-cloud platforms give clients the ability to move, access, scale and protect data between clouds, without the fear of cloud lock-in. Faction, a VMware Cloud Verified provider, is also recognized as an Advanced AWS Consulting Partner and VMware Premier Cloud Provider. Follow Faction on Twitter (@FactionInc ) and LinkedIn . For more information, please visit www.factioninc.com .

