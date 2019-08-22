The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of OMCL, CURLF, GVA and VAL

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQGS: OMCL)

Class Period: October 25, 2018 to July 11, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 16, 2019

During the class period, Omnicell, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company recognized revenue for certain transactions before fulfilling its performance obligations; (2) the Company engaged in improper accounting practices to meet revenue targets; (3) the Company experienced weaker demand for new product lines than it had previously projected; (4) as a result, the Company would be required to write-off certain inventory; (5) the Company misclassified certain expenses as capitalized expenditures; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS: CURLF)

Class Period: November 21, 2018 to July 22, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 4, 2019

The complaint alleges Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Curaleaf, on its website and social media pages, marketed its CBD products to be used as drugs and dietary supplements, contrary to law; (2) Curaleaf also sold unapproved animal drugs on its website; (3) such conduct would result in a warning letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE: GVA)

Class Period: October 26, 2018 to August 1, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 15, 2019

According to the complaint, Granite Construction Incorporated allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company had assumed certain risks in connection with its heavy civil joint venture projects bid between 2012 and 2014; (2) there was an “untenable” imbalance of risk sharing between the Company and the joint venture project owners; (3) as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to incur additional project costs for its joint venture projects; (4) the Company was reasonably likely to incur additional costs in connection with certain project disputes; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Valaris plc (NYSE: VAL)

Class Period: April 11, 2019 to July 31, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 21, 2019

The complaint alleges that during the class period Valaris plc made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company was plagued by a weak ultra-deepwater segment, massive cash usage, and significant negative cash flow; (ii) the foregoing was reasonably likely to have a material negative impact on the Company’s second quarter 2019 results; (iii) the merger leading to Valaris’s establishment could not deliver on its touted benefits; and (iv) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

