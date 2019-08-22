The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of STG, EQT, TWOU and EVH

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE: STG)

Class Period: shareholders of Sunlands Technology Group who purchased shares pursuant and/or traceable to Sunlands’ March 2018 initial public stock offering.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 26, 2019

The lawsuit alleges Sunlands Technology Group made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose during the class period that: (1) Sunlands’ student enrollment was declining; (2) Sunlands’ gross billings were declining; (3) Sunlands' marketing tactics were not as robust as described in the Registration Statement; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Get additional information about the STG lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/sunlands-technology-group-loss-submission-form?wire=3



EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT)

Class Period: June 19, 2017 to October 24, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 26, 2019

The complaint alleges that during the class period EQT Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) land acquired by the Rice Energy merger was not contiguous with the Company’s previously held acreage, which reduced the purported synergy benefits; (2) the purported longer lateral wells were not feasible because of intervening third-party parcels or prior drilling by EQT, Rice, or third parties; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Get additional information about the EQT lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/eqt-corporation-loss-submission-form?wire=3



2U, Inc. (NASDAQGS: TWOU)

Class Period: February 26, 2018 to July 30, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 7, 2019

The lawsuit alleges that throughout the class period, 2U, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) 2U’s business model was fundamentally flawed because the Company’s costs were growing disproportionately as it grew in size and complexity; (b) 2U could not take advantage of the promised economies of scale because its costs to attract each marginal student were actually increasing, not decreasing, as represented; (c) 2U was facing heightened competitive headwinds as alternative offerings flooded the marketplace and universities developed online courses in-house; (d) 2U’s growth rate in student enrollment was decelerating and was poised to decline as the Company reached market saturation; (e) 2U’s growth strategy was unsustainable, as the Company faced accelerating costs and had insufficient capital to achieve positive cash flows, improve margins or continue its revenue growth; and (f) as a result of (a)-(e), above, Defendants lacked any reasonable basis to issue 2U’s projections and financial forecasts.

Get additional information about the TWOU lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/2u-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3



Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE: EVH)

Class Period: March 3, 2017 to May 28, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 7, 2019

The complaint alleges Evolent Health, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Evolent's partnership model was not aligned with its partners, as it was designed to parasitically increase its own revenue by extracting enormous administrative and management fees at the expense of its partners such as Passport Health Plan ("Passport"); (2) Passport was struggling financially, particularly after Kentucky cut its reimbursement rates, and the partnership between Evolent and Passport was becoming increasingly unsustainable; (3) Evolent was draining Passport of functions, employees, and money to such an extent that Passport was left on the verge of insolvency; (4) for several months, Passport was conducting a bidding process to sell itself to a financial buyer to prevent liquidation; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants public statements were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Get additional information about the EVH lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/evolent-health-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3



Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. There is no cost or obligation to you. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

J. Klein, Esq.

Empire State Building

350 Fifth Avenue

59th Floor

New York, NY 10118

jk@kleinstocklaw.com

Telephone: (212) 616-4899

Fax: (347) 558-9665

www.kleinstocklaw.com







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.