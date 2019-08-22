Energy Drinks Market Set to Reach $86 Billion by 2026 - End-user Breakdown Analysis on Adults, Teenagers, and Kids

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Energy Drinks Market by Type and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global energy drinks market size was valued at $53.01 billion in 2018, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% to reach $86.01 billion by 2026.



Report Scope



This study provides an in-depth analysis of the energy drinks industry with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets in the market.

It presents information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

Porter's five forces model analysis of the industry illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

Market player positioning in the report provides a clear understanding of the position of the leading companies.

Surge in product consumption by working individuals to maintain a healthy lifestyle, increase in consciousness toward healthy diet, rise in intake among sports athletes & working individuals to maintain nutritional balance in their body, and upsurge in disposable income are expected to propel the global energy drinks market.



Moreover, change in consumer preference toward consumption of beverages and lifestyle is expected to create many opportunities in global energy drinks market during the forecast period.



However, caffeine overdose may cause hypertension, nausea, restlessness, and other associated health risks that may limit the energy drinks industry growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, implementation of stringent government regulations toward increased consumption of caffeine content in energy drinks hinders the growth of the market.



Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1: Introduction



Chapter 2: Executive Summary



Chapter 3: Market Landscape

3.1. Market Definition & Scope

3.2. Key Findings

3.2.1. Top Investment Pockets

3.2.2. Top Winning Strategies

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Market Share Analysis/Top Player Positioning

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.3. Opportunities



Chapter 4: Energy Drinks Market by Type

4.1. Overview

4.2. Alcoholic

4.3. Non Alcoholic



Chapter 5: Energy Drinks Market by End-user

5.1. Overview

5.2. Kids

5.3. Adults

5.4. Teenagers



Chapter 6: Energy Drinks Market by Region

6.1. Overview

6.2. North America

6.3. Europe

6.4. Asia-Pacific

6.5. LAMEA



Chapter 7: Company Profiles

7.1. Red Bull

7.2. Monster Beverage Corporation

7.3. Rockstar Inc.

7.4. The Coca-Cola Company

7.5. PepsiCo

7.6. Arizona Beverage Company

7.7. National Beverage Corp.

7.8. Dr. Pepper Snapple Group

7.9. Living Essentials

7.10. Cloud 9



