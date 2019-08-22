STEALTHGAS INC. Reports Second Quarter and Six Months 2019 Financial and Operating Results

/EIN News/ -- ATHENS, Greece, Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STEALTHGAS INC. (NASDAQ: GASS), a ship-owning company primarily serving the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sector of the international shipping industry, announced today its unaudited financial and operating results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2019.

OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Operational utilization of 95.3% in Q2 ’19 (97.8% in Q2 ’18) mainly due to softer conditions prevailing in Asia.

About 79% of fleet days secured on period charters for the remainder of 2019, with total fleet employment days for all subsequent periods representing approximately $115.0 million in contracted revenues.

Entrance into a new LPG sub segment through the acquisition of a secondhand (2007 built) 38,000 cbm fully refrigerated vessel. This vessel was acquired with our JV partner.

Entrance into a second new LPG sub segment, through an acquisition - from a third party - of an 11,000 cbm pressurized newbuilding LPG vessel with delivery in 2021. This vessel is under construction in Japan.

Revenues of $34.1 million in Q2 ’19, a decrease of $9.3 million compared to Q2 ’18 following our strategic decision to divest mostly older LPG vessels that led to the net reduction of our average owned fleet by ten vessels.

Adjusted EBITDA of $14.9 million in Q2 ’19, compared to $20.0 million in Q2 ’18, due to fewer vessels and reduced spot market revenues.

Low gearing, as debt to assets stands at about 39.9% reflecting our sharp repayment schedule.

Cash on hand of $65.8 million, an increase of $1.3 million compared to December 31, 2018.

Repurchase of 170,914 GASS shares to date, for aggregate consideration of $600,573.

Second Quarter 2019 Results:

Revenues for the three months ended June 30, 2019 amounted to $34.1 million, a decrease of $9.3 million, or 21.4%, compared to revenues of $43.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018, mainly as a result of the strategic reduction of our owned fleet by ten vessels, one less charter-in vessel and reduced revenue as a result of the weak Asian spot market. Our owned fleet reduction also includes the sale of a 49.9% interest in four of our vessel-owning companies to a third party investor, the results of which are no longer consolidated in our financial results with only the related profit share being reflected.

for the three months ended June 30, 2019 amounted to $34.1 million, a decrease of $9.3 million, or 21.4%, compared to revenues of $43.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018, mainly as a result of the strategic reduction of our owned fleet by ten vessels, one less charter-in vessel and reduced revenue as a result of the weak Asian spot market. Our owned fleet reduction also includes the sale of a 49.9% interest in four of our vessel-owning companies to a third party investor, the results of which are no longer consolidated in our financial results with only the related profit share being reflected. Voyage expenses and vessels’ operating expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2019 were $4.1 million and $11.8 million respectively, compared to $4.3 million and $14.9 million respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2018. The $0.2 million decrease in voyage expenses was mainly attributed to a 5.1% quarter on quarter reduction of spot days. The 20.8% decrease in vessels’ operating expenses compared to the same period of 2018, is mainly attributed to the net reduction of our owned fleet by ten vessels and the receipt of an insurance payment which improved our operating cost base.

for the three months ended June 30, 2019 were $4.1 million and $11.8 million respectively, compared to $4.3 million and $14.9 million respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2018. The $0.2 million decrease in voyage expenses was mainly attributed to a 5.1% quarter on quarter reduction of spot days. The 20.8% decrease in vessels’ operating expenses compared to the same period of 2018, is mainly attributed to the net reduction of our owned fleet by ten vessels and the receipt of an insurance payment which improved our operating cost base. Drydocking costs for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 were nil and $0.7 million, respectively. No drydocking was completed during the second quarter of 2019, while in the same period of 2018 the Company completed the drydocking of two LPG vessels.

for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 were nil and $0.7 million, respectively. No drydocking was completed during the second quarter of 2019, while in the same period of 2018 the Company completed the drydocking of two LPG vessels. Depreciation for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was $9.5 million, a $1.0 million decrease from $10.5 million for the same period of last year due to the decrease of the average number of our vessels.

for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was $9.5 million, a $1.0 million decrease from $10.5 million for the same period of last year due to the decrease of the average number of our vessels. Interest and finance costs for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 were $5.4 million and $6.0 million, respectively. The $0.6 million decrease from the same period of last year is mostly due to the decrease of our leverage.

for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 were $5.4 million and $6.0 million, respectively. The $0.6 million decrease from the same period of last year is mostly due to the decrease of our leverage. As a result of the above, for the three months ended June 30, 2019, the Company reported a net loss of $0.2 million, compared to a net loss of $0.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018. The weighted average number of shares for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018 was 39.8 million and 39.9 million, respectively. Loss per share, basic and diluted, for the three months ended June 30, 2019 amounted to $0.00 compared to loss per share of $0.01 for the same period of last year.

for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018 was 39.8 million and 39.9 million, respectively. for the three months ended June 30, 2019 amounted to $0.00 compared to loss per share of $0.01 for the same period of last year. Adjusted net income was $0.2 million or $0.01 earnings per share for the three months ended June 30, 2019 compared to adjusted net income of $3.6 million or $0.09 earnings per share for the same period of last year.

was $0.2 million or $0.01 earnings per share for the three months ended June 30, 2019 compared to adjusted net income of $3.6 million or $0.09 earnings per share for the same period of last year. EBITDA for the three months ended June 30, 2019 amounted to $14.6 million. Reconciliations of Adjusted Net Income, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Loss are set forth below.

for the three months ended June 30, 2019 amounted to $14.6 million. Reconciliations of Adjusted Net Income, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Loss are set forth below. An average of 42.0 vessels were owned by the Company during the three months ended June 30, 2019, compared to 52.2 vessels for the same period of 2018.

Six Months 2019 Results:

Revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2019, amounted to $72.5 million, a decrease of $10.6 million, or 12.8%, compared to revenues of $83.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018, primarily due to the strategic decision to sell mostly older small LPG vessels for further trading and the sale of a 49.9% interest in four of our vessel-owning companies to a third party investor, the results of which are no longer consolidated in our financial results with only the related profit share being reflected.

for the six months ended June 30, 2019, amounted to $72.5 million, a decrease of $10.6 million, or 12.8%, compared to revenues of $83.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018, primarily due to the strategic decision to sell mostly older small LPG vessels for further trading and the sale of a 49.9% interest in four of our vessel-owning companies to a third party investor, the results of which are no longer consolidated in our financial results with only the related profit share being reflected. Voyage expenses and vessels’ operating expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2019 were $7.9 million and $24.7 million, respectively, compared to $9.9 million and $30.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018. The $2.0 million decrease in voyage expenses was mainly due to the 26.7% (or 484 days) reduction of spot days. The $5.6 million decrease in vessels’ operating expenses, is due to the net reduction of the average number of vessels in our owned fleet by 8.3 vessels and the expiration of one bareboat charter-in contract.

for the six months ended June 30, 2019 were $7.9 million and $24.7 million, respectively, compared to $9.9 million and $30.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018. The $2.0 million decrease in voyage expenses was mainly due to the 26.7% (or 484 days) reduction of spot days. The $5.6 million decrease in vessels’ operating expenses, is due to the net reduction of the average number of vessels in our owned fleet by 8.3 vessels and the expiration of one bareboat charter-in contract. Drydocking costs for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 were $0.2 million and $2.2 million, respectively. The costs for the six months ended June 30, 2019 mainly related to the survey of one small LPG vessel, while the costs for the same period of last year related to the drydocking of 5 vessels.

for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 were $0.2 million and $2.2 million, respectively. The costs for the six months ended June 30, 2019 mainly related to the survey of one small LPG vessel, while the costs for the same period of last year related to the drydocking of 5 vessels. Depreciation for the six months ended June 30, 2019, was $18.9 million, a $2.1 million decrease from $21.0 million for the same period of last year, due to the net reduction of the average number of vessels in our owned fleet.

the six months ended June 30, 2019, was $18.9 million, a $2.1 million decrease from $21.0 million for the same period of last year, due to the net reduction of the average number of vessels in our owned fleet. Interest and finance costs for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 were $11.4 million and $11.2 million, respectively. The $0.2 million increase from the same period of last year, in spite of the decrease of our leverage, is mostly due to the increase of LIBOR rates.

for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 were $11.4 million and $11.2 million, respectively. The $0.2 million increase from the same period of last year, in spite of the decrease of our leverage, is mostly due to the increase of LIBOR rates. As a result of the above, the Company reported net income for the six months ended June 30, 2019 of $1.8 million, compared to a net loss of $6.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018. The average number of shares outstanding for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018 was 39.9 million. Earnings per share for the six months ended June 30, 2019 amounted to $0.04 compared to loss per share of $0.15 for the same period of last year.

for the six months ended June 30, 2019 of $1.8 million, compared to a net loss of $6.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018. The outstanding for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018 was 39.9 million. for the six months ended June 30, 2019 amounted to $0.04 compared to loss per share of $0.15 for the same period of last year. Adjusted net income was $2.3 million, or $0.06 per share, for the six months ended June 30, 2019 compared to adjusted net income of $1.6 million, or $0.04 per share, for the same period of last year.

was $2.3 million, or $0.06 per share, for the six months ended June 30, 2019 compared to adjusted net income of $1.6 million, or $0.04 per share, for the same period of last year. EBITDA for the six months ended June 30, 2019 amounted to $31.7 million. Reconciliations of Adjusted Net Income, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income are set forth below. An average of 43.7 vessels were owned by the Company during the six months ended June 30, 2019, compared to 52.0 vessels for the same period of 2018.

for the six months ended June 30, 2019 amounted to $31.7 million. Reconciliations of Adjusted Net Income, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income are set forth below. An average of 43.7 vessels were owned by the Company during the six months ended June 30, 2019, compared to 52.0 vessels for the same period of 2018. As of June 30, 2019, cash and cash equivalents amounted to $65.8 million and total debt amounted to $392.0 million. During the six months ended June 30, 2019 debt repayments amounted to $49.0 million.

Fleet Update Since Previous Announcement



The Company announced the conclusion of the following chartering arrangements:

A two year time charter for its 2006 built LPG carrier, the Gas Alice, to an international oil company up until August 2021.

A one year time charter for its 2008 built product tanker, the Clean Thrasher, to an international trading house up until June 2020.

A six months’ time charter for its 2001 built charter- in LPG carrier, the Gas Cathar, to an international LPG trader until January 2020.

A six months’ time charter for its 2018 built LPG carrier, the Eco Freeze, to an international LPG trader until December 2019.

A six months’ time charter for its 2015 built LPG carrier, the Eco Universe, to an oil major until February 2020.

A three months’ time charter for its 2015 built LPG carrier, the Eco Enigma, to an international trading house until October 2019.

With these charters, the Company has total contracted revenues of approximately $115 million. Total anticipated voyage days of our fleet is 79% covered for the remainder of 2019 and 35% for 2020.

Board Chairman Michael Jolliffe Commented

Due to market uncertainty resulting from the US-China trade war, the pressurized market in Asia presented a relatively tough second quarter for ship owners. Charterers in the region were reluctant to conclude or renew period contracts, thus forcing vessels to operate in the spot market at low rates. This is the main reason that our revenue generation was less than expected, in spite of favorable operational utilization of close to 95% and an increase in daily revenue from our vessels on time charter contracts.

This quarter we had close to 19% of our fleet operating in the spot market, the majority of which were in the Asian region. Our vessels operating in the spot market during the second quarter of 19’ generated in total almost $1.5 million less TCE revenue than in the first quarter of the year.

From a strategic standpoint, we have been active, with StealthGas moving to enter, for the first time, the 11,000 cbm pressurized LPG segment. In addition, through our Joint Venture arrangement, we moved to enter in a second new LPG subsegment, as we recently acquired a 38,000 cbm fully refrigerated vessel. Relying on the technical and management expertise gained as leaders in the small LPG market, StealthGas is further expanding its presence in the broader LPG space, thus enhancing and diversifying its revenue stream.

Another important move is that we have actively commenced our stock repurchase program having bought more than 170,000 shares to date, supporting our stock and our investors.

We believe that the Asian market will soon correct itself. Our Company has a very strong balance sheet and diversified fleet, a free cash base that exceeds $65 million, and a debt to asset ratio of less than 40%, therefore we feel optimistic for the future as market conditions improve.

About STEALTHGAS INC.

StealthGas Inc. is a ship-owning company primarily serving the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sector of the international shipping industry. StealthGas Inc. currently has a fleet of 50 vessels. The fleet comprises of 46 LPG carriers, including two chartered in LPG vessels, five Joint Venture vessels and an 11,000 cbm newbuilding pressurized LPG carrier with expected delivery in 2021. These LPG vessels have a total capacity of 347,099 cubic meters (cbm).The Company also owns three M.R. product tankers and one Aframax oil tanker with a total capacity of 255,804 deadweight tons (dwt). StealthGas Inc.’s shares are listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market and trade under the symbol “GASS”.

Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this release may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and financial performance and may include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts. The forward-looking statements in this release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, management’s examination of historical operating trends, data contained in our records and other data available from third parties. Although STEALTHGAS INC. believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, STEALTHGAS INC. cannot assure you that it will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including changes in charter hire rates and vessel values, charter counterparty performance, changes in demand that may affect attitudes of time charterers to scheduled and unscheduled drydockings, shipyard performance, changes in STEALTHGAS INC’s operating expenses, including bunker prices, drydocking and insurance costs, ability to obtain financing and comply with covenants in our financing arrangements, or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, domestic and international political conditions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents and political events or acts by terrorists.

Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by STEALTHGAS INC. with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Fleet List and Fleet Deployment

Fleet Data: The following key indicators highlight the Company’s operating performance during the periods ended June 30, 2018 and June 30, 2019. FLEET DATA Q2 2018 Q2 2019 6M 2018 6M 2019 Average number of vessels (1) 52.2 42.0 52.0 43.7 Period end number of owned vessels in fleet 52 42 52 42 Total calendar days for fleet (2) 5,026 4,004 9,865 8,331 Total voyage days for fleet (3) 4,969 3,994 9,756 8,316 Fleet utilization (4) 98.9 % 99.8 % 98.9 % 99.8 % Total charter days for fleet (5) 4,160 3,226 7,941 6,985 Total spot market days for fleet (6) 809 768 1,815 1,331 Fleet operational utilization (7) 97.8 % 95.3 % 95.6 % 97.1 %

1) Average number of vessels is the number of owned vessels that constituted our fleet for the relevant period, as measured by the sum of the number of days each vessel was a part of our fleet during the period divided by the number of calendar days in that period.

2) Total calendar days for fleet are the total days the vessels we operated were in our possession for the relevant period including off-hire days associated with major repairs, drydockings or special or intermediate surveys.

3) Total voyage days for fleet reflect the total days the vessels we operated were in our possession for the relevant period net of off-hire days associated with major repairs, drydockings or special or intermediate surveys.

4) Fleet utilization is the percentage of time that our vessels were available for revenue generating voyage days, and is determined by dividing voyage days by fleet calendar days for the relevant period.

5) Total charter days for fleet are the number of voyage days the vessels operated on time or bareboat charters for the relevant period.

6) Total spot market charter days for fleet are the number of voyage days the vessels operated on spot market charters for the relevant period.

7) Fleet operational utilization is the percentage of time that our vessels generated revenue, and is determined by dividing voyage days (excluding commercially idle days) by fleet calendar days for the relevant period.

Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS:

Adjusted net income represents net (loss)/income before (gain)/loss on derivatives excluding swap interest (paid)/received, share based compensation, loss/(gain) on sale of vessel, gain on deconsolidation of subsidiaries and impairment loss. EBITDA represents net (loss)/income before interest and finance costs, interest income and depreciation. Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA before share based compensation, (gain)/loss on derivatives, excluding swap interest (paid)/received, loss/(gain) on sale of vessel, gain on deconsolidation of subsidiaries and impairment loss. Adjusted EPS represents Adjusted net income divided by the weighted average number of shares. EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted EPS are not recognized measurements under U.S. GAAP. Our calculation of EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted EPS may not be comparable to that reported by other companies in the shipping or other industries. In evaluating Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income and Adjusted EPS, you should be aware that in the future we may incur expenses that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in this presentation.

EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted EPS are included herein because they are a basis, upon which we assess our financial performance. They allow us to present our performance from period to period on a comparable basis and provide additional information on fleet operational results to investors.

(Expressed in United States Dollars,

except number of shares) Second Quarter Ended

June 30th, Six Months Period Ended

June 30th, 2018

2019

2018

2019

Net (loss)/Income - Adjusted Net Income Net (loss)/income (397,816 ) (179,256 ) (6,171,053 ) 1,789,610 Plus (gain)/loss on derivatives (8,969 ) 118,094 37,786 140,791 Less swap interest (paid)/received (16,470 ) 29,100 (81,738 ) 79,952 Less loss/(gain) on sale of vessel, net 219,479 -- 219,479 (7,473 ) Less gain on deconsolidation of subsidiaries -- -- -- (145,000 ) Plus impairment loss 3,776,109 -- 7,594,377 -- Plus share based compensation -- 236,849 -- 471,096 Adjusted Net Income 3,572,333 204,787 1,598,851 2,328,976 Net (loss)/income – EBITDA Net (loss)/income (397,816 ) (179,256 ) (6,171,053 ) 1,789,610 Plus interest and finance costs 6,038,529 5,400,047 11,178,096 11,382,918 Less interest income (129,227 ) (144,146 ) (228,623 ) (448,579 ) Plus depreciation 10,453,582 9,474,181 20,983,941 18,948,367 EBITDA 15,965,068 14,550,826 25,762,361 31,672,316 Net (loss)/income - Adjusted EBITDA Net (loss)/income (397,816 ) (179,256 ) (6,171,053 ) 1,789,610 Plus (gain)/loss on derivatives (8,969 ) 118,094 37,786 140,791 Less gain on sale of vessel, net 219,479 -- 219,479 (7,473 ) Less gain on deconsolidation of subsidiaries -- -- -- (145,000 ) Plus impairment loss 3,776,109 -- 7,594,377 -- Plus share based compensation -- 236,849 -- 471,096 Plus interest and finance costs 6,038,529 5,400,047 11,178,096 11,382,918 Less interest income (129,227 ) (144,146 ) (228,623 ) (448,579 ) Plus depreciation 10,453,582 9,474,181 20,983,941 18,948,367 Adjusted EBITDA 19,951,687 14,905,769 33,614,003 32,131,730 EPS - Adjusted EPS Net (loss)/income (397,816 ) (179,256 ) (6,171,053 ) 1,789,610 Adjusted net income 3,572,333 204,787 1,598,851 2,328,976 Weighted average number of shares 39,860,563 39,840,783 39,860,563 39,850,618 EPS - Basic and Diluted (0.01 ) (0.00 ) (0.15 ) 0.04 Adjusted EPS-Basic and Diluted 0.09 0.01 0.04 0.06

StealthGas Inc.*

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Expressed in United States Dollars, except for number of shares)

Quarters Ended

June 30, For The Six Months Ended

June 30, 2018 2019 2018 2019 Revenues Revenues 43,380,863 34,083,501 83,076,345 72,526,319 Expenses

Voyage expenses 3,727,056 3,721,160 8,878,307 7,049,679 Voyage expenses - related party 536,601 423,591 1,020,500 900,228 Charter hire expenses 1,676,259 1,467,505 2,645,406 3,565,054 Vessels' operating expenses 14,786,705 11,519,876 30,145,118 24,187,246 Vessels' operating expenses - related party 95,000 239,500 122,000 488,500 Drydocking costs 653,968 -- 2,157,048 185,624 Management fees - related party 1,809,500 1,399,195 3,553,100 2,914,680 General and administrative expenses 845,313 902,521 1,417,840 2,024,608 Depreciation 10,453,582 9,474,181 20,983,941 18,948,367 Impairment loss 3,776,109 -- 7,594,377 -- Net loss/(gain) on sale of vessels 219,479 -- 219,479 (7,473 ) Other operating income (696,471 ) -- (549,804 ) -- Total expenses 37,883,101 29,147,529 78,187,312 60,256,513 Income from operations 5,497,762 4,935,972 4,889,033 12,269,806 Other (expenses)/income Interest and finance costs (6,038,529 ) (5,400,047 ) (11,178,096 ) (11,382,918 ) Gain on deconsolidation of subsidiaries -- -- -- 145,000 Loss on derivatives 8,969 (118,094 ) (37,786 ) (140,791 ) Interest income 129,227 144,146 228,623 448,579 Foreign exchange income/(loss) 4,755 7,231 (72,827 ) (9,557 ) Other expenses, net (5,895,578 ) (5,366,764 ) (11,060,086 ) (10,939,687 ) Income before equity in income of investees (397,816 ) (430,792 ) (6,171,053 ) 1,330,119 Equity earnings in unconsolidated joint ventures -- 251,536 -- 459,491 Net (Loss)/Income (397,816 ) (179,256 ) (6,171,053 ) 1,789,610 Earnings per share - Basic & Diluted (0.01 ) (0.00 ) (0.15 ) 0.04 Weighted average number of shares - Basic & Diluted 39,860,563 39,840,783 39,860,563 39,850,618

* As of January 1, 2019, we adopted ASU No. 2016-02, "Leases," as amended ("ASC 842") using the modified retrospective transition method of adoption. Under this method, the cumulative effect of applying the new lease standard is recorded with no restatement of any comparative prior periods presented. As a result, prior periods as reported by the Company have not been impacted by the adoption. The adoption of ASC 842 resulted in the recognition of operating lease right-of-use assets of $1.9 million and related lease liabilities for operating leases of $1.9 million in Total Assets and Total Liabilities, respectively, on our Consolidated Balance Sheet on January 1, 2019.





StealthGas Inc.

Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Expressed in United States Dollars)

December 31, June 30, 2018 2019 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 64,498,442 65,836,973 Receivables from related parties -- 1,420,678 Trade and other receivables 2,888,496 2,110,763 Other current assets 134,301 330,935 Claims receivable -- 648,782 Inventories 2,346,723 3,120,121 Advances and prepayments 1,089,539 1,004,311 Restricted cash 3,002,490 1,673,587 Assets held for sale 64,906,448 -- Total current assets 138,866,439 76,146,150 Non-current assets Advances for vessel under construction -- 2,908,064 Operating lease right-of-use assets -- 1,270,087 Vessels, net 884,748,691 865,803,340 Other receivables 108,930 113,036 Restricted cash 11,930,059 12,545,858 Investments in unconsolidated joint ventures -- 22,285,516 Fair value of derivatives 1,068,369 202,097 Total non current assets 897,856,049 905,127,998 Total assets 1,036,722,488 981,274,148 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities Payable to related parties 7,930,642 1,679,590 Trade accounts payable 10,349,358 11,705,775 Accrued and other liabilities 6,879,488 6,036,180 Operating lease liabilities -- 1,226,814 Customer deposits 1,336,000 600,000 Deferred income 5,191,654 4,562,575 Current portion of long-term debt 41,726,837 40,685,828 Current portion of long-term debt associated with vessels held for sale 30,076,356 -- Total current liabilities 103,490,335 66,496,762 Non-current liabilities Fair value of derivatives 465,389 2,714,452 Customer deposits -- 368,000 Operating lease liabilities -- 43,273 Long-term debt 371,514,253 351,292,536 Total non-current liabilities 371,979,642 354,418,261 Total liabilities 475,469,977 420,915,023 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity Capital stock 445,496 445,496 Treasury stock (22,523,528 ) (22,783,028 ) Additional paid-in capital 501,807,478 502,278,574 Retained earnings 80,849,086 82,638,696 Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss) 673,979 (2,220,613 ) Total stockholders' equity 561,252,511 560,359,125 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity 1,036,722,488 981,274,148

StealthGas Inc.

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Expressed in United States Dollars)

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2018

2019

Cash flows from operating activities Net (loss)/income for the period (6,171,053 ) 1,789,610 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss)/income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 20,983,941 18,948,367 Amortization of deferred finance charges 438,716 476,249 Amortization of deferred gain on sale and leaseback of vessels (96,719 ) -- Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets -- 775,770 Share based compensation -- 471,096 Change in fair value of derivatives (43,952 ) 220,743 Equity earnings in unconsolidated joint ventures -- (459,491 ) Impairment loss 7,594,377 -- Gain on sale of vessels, net 219,479 (7,473 ) Gain on deconsolidated of subsidiaries -- (145,000 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: (Increase)/decrease in Trade and other receivables (1,762,222 ) 773,627 Other current assets 23,257 (196,634 ) Claims receivable 15,951 (966,718 ) Inventories (615,881 ) (54,950 ) Changes in operating lease liabilities -- (775,770 ) Advances and prepayments (357,725 ) 85,228 Increase/(decrease) in Balances with related parties (2,758,369 ) (9,683,892 ) Trade accounts payable 880,010 1,356,417 Accrued liabilities 318,288 (183,308 ) Deferred income 1,735,826 (629,079 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 20,403,924 11,794,792 Cash flows from investing activities Insurance proceeds -- 317,936 Proceeds from sale of interests in subsidiaries -- 20,720,975 Vessels’ acquisitions and advances for vessels under construction (108,012,906 ) (2,908,064 ) Proceeds from sale of vessels, net 8,730,520 8,302,457 Investment in unconsolidated joint ventures -- (1,022,000 ) Cash paid to unconsolidated joint ventures -- (1,268,223 ) Cash received from unconsolidated joint ventures -- 3,280,385 Net cash (used in)/provided by investing activities (99,282,386 ) 27,423,466 Cash flows from financing activities Stock repurchase -- (259,500 ) Deferred finance charges (444,330 ) (254,901 ) Customer deposits paid (1,220,700 ) (368,000 ) Loan repayments (27,103,104 ) (48,960,430 ) Proceeds from long-term debt 115,712,500 11,250,000 Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities 86,944,366 (38,592,831 ) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 8,065,904 625,427 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year 62,903,192 79,430,991 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period 70,969,096 80,056,418 Cash breakdown Cash and cash equivalents 55,669,369 65,836,973 Restricted cash, current 2,888,222 1,673,587 Restricted cash, non-current 12,411,505 12,545,858 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in the statements of cash flows 70,969,096 80,056,418



