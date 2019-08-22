Star2Star Recognized with 2019 SD-WAN Product of the Year Award

/EIN News/ -- SARASOTA, Fla., Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Star2Star Communications, provider of the world’s only Full Spectrum Communications Solution, announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has awarded their solution with a 2019 SD-WAN Product of the Year Award. This is the second consecutive year Star2Star has been recognized with this award.



The award honors companies leading the market in cutting-edge SD-WAN technology, as judged by the editors of TMC’s INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine. Each winner submitted a thorough application, nominating the selected solution. Star2Star’s nominated solution, StarWAN™, was noted for providing cloud, voice, and data-first optimizations allowing businesses to ensure their mission-critical applications are always running on the strongest available network.

“We are thrilled to once again be recognized by INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine for our SD-WAN capabilities,'' said Michelle Accardi, President and Chief Revenue Officer at Star2Star. “We offered the StarBox™ Voice Optimized SD-WAN solution before SD-WAN became a market trend, and continue offering our customers cutting-edge technologies that help them excel. StarWAN™ relieves network bottlenecks and enhances our customers’ daily operations, increasing their opportunities in an exciting way.”

“Winners of the 2019 INTERNET TELEPHONY SD-WAN Product of the Year Awards are not only pioneers, but also innovators creating new and powerful networking options for their customers,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. “As leaders in the exploding market for software-based networks, these recipients couple true innovation with meticulous execution. I congratulate them all and look forward to seeing their future successes.”

The 2019 SD-WAN Product of the Year Award winners will be featured on TMCnet.

About Star2Star Communications

Founded in 2006 in Sarasota, Florida, Star2Star Communications empowers global business success with a Full Spectrum Communications Solution. With options ranging from pure to on-premises cloud, Star2Star offers unparalleled value, reliability, quality, and scalability. Star2Star unifies business communications including voice, video, fax, mobile, chat, and presence management. Merged with Blueface, the leading pan-European UCaaS provider, Star2Star possesses a global influence and customer base.

Star2Star’s award-winning, patented Constellation Network overcomes the reliability and quality limitations of other communications technologies and enables companies to choose the deployment methodology that aligns best with their needs. For businesses who require high-quality voice, redundant networks for continuity, and ultra-reliable communications, Star2Star’s StarCloud+ architecture offer the highest guaranteed SLAs in the industry at an affordable price. Businesses with less complexity, who seek the best communications capabilities for their employees and customers, can consider the StarCloud solution the optimal choice.

With a customer retention rate of 99.85%, Star2Star has been recognized by a multitude of leading analysts. Star2Star was named to the Forbes Most Promising Companies list, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 five times, and the Inc. 500|5000 seven times. The company was also named by IHS as a Top 10 Hosted Business VoIP/UC Provider, ranked in the Frost Radar in the North American Hosted IP Telephony and UCaaS Industry report, and has been in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for UCaaS, Worldwide for the last six years.

