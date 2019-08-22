World’s Most Customizable OTT Platform heads to IBC: Register with Muvi to get an Exclusive CMS Walkthrough

After a successful stint at Broadcast Asia Singapore, Muvi eyes the IBC turf to promote its Zero Coding streaming platform.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, August 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Muvi, the New York-based online video, and audio streaming platform provider is all set to feature in the world's most influential media and technology convergence, IBC with its acclaimed OTT solution noted for its highly customizable architecture and instant deployability. Muvi will be housed in Hall 14 Booth B-02 at the event taking place at RAI, Amsterdam.

Muvi has time and again manifested that simplicity, personalization, advanced monitoring, compliance, and diversification are the keys to sustainability in the digital space. A portfolio of 500+ happy customers across 40+ countries connote the very fact Muvi believes in - “A product is based on customer’s want.”

Seamless content distribution any time on any device has been Muvi’s forte stemming out of its end-to-end platform that includes everything from hosting to monetization and from billing to analytics for a scalable profitmaking streaming business.

Muvi’s carrier-grade ready-to-deploy streaming suite boasts intelligent media processing, file-based quality control, native app, player, out-of-the-box features such as policy engine, visual designer, AI-powered recommendation engine, etc. to process and deliver enterprise-quality video and audio stream securely across multiple screens and devices.

“1 out of 15 customers of Muvi have migrated from other platforms”, quotes Jyoti Nayak, Head of Marketing, Muvi. He adds “Muvi believes in the power of customization ever since it rolled out its’ end-to-end streaming platform in the market. From an out-of-the-box, end-user facing feature to any third-party platform integration, Muvi’s technology-agnostic platform has provided a sigh of relief to those who had subscribed to other vendors but failed to curate a streaming platform that resonates with the premium audiences. All they need was a customized solution suitable to their respective business and Muvi delivered what they wanted with aplomb.”

For the 5-day long event starting from 13 Sep, Muvi is geared up to provide a detailed walk-through of the CMS to meeting registrants with a sneak peek at its upcoming features. For a detailed business consultation session at the event, Book a Meeting now with Muvi.

Muvi Expert Tips: Make the most of your meeting at IBC by taking a 14-day Free Trial of Muvi today. An already running platform and your own CMS will bring immense clarity to the discussion when we meet at the show. Because by that time you would exactly know what you want for your streaming channel and our team could better suggest. See you in Amsterdam!

About Muvi:

Muvi LLC is a prominent product-based SaaS company based out of New York. The company provides cloud-hosted streaming platform and end-to-end solutions for video/audio content owners, broadcasters, TV networks, and content aggregators to launch their own-branded, multi-screen, multi-format OTT streaming service such as Netflix, Prime Video, Spotify, Deezer, etc. that can offer both Live & On-Demand content and be delivered across Web, Mobile, and TV instantly.

The company has gained international recognition in audio/video streaming space and is trusted by 350+ clients in over 50 countries across territories including North America, Europe, Latin America, Middle-East, Africa, Australia, and Asia.

For more information on Muvi LLC, visit www.muvi.com

