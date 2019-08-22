Preoperative Surgical Planning Software Market by Type, Application, End-user and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Preoperative Surgical Planning Software Market by Type, Application, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global preoperative surgical planning software market was valued at $84.09 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $126.81 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.2% from 2019 to 2026.



The global preoperative surgical planning software market is anticipated to grow at a steady phase throughout the forecast period. Some of the key factors that drive the growth of this market include technological advancements associated with preoperative surgical planning software, increase in cases of orthopedic surgeries, and surge in global geriatric population.



However, stringent regulatory scenario toward preoperative surgical planning software and lack of awareness about preoperative surgeries in developing economies restrict the market growth. Conversely, the untapped potential of emerging markets in Asia-Pacific and Latin America is anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunities to the market players operating in the preoperative surgical planning software market.



The off-premise software type segment occupied the largest market share in the global preoperative surgical planning software market in 2018. This segment is anticipated to grow at a high rate during the forecast period, owing to the widespread distribution of cloud-based technology, even in developing regions. Furthermore, several preoperative surgical planning software providers readily offer a cloud-based interface for their software, which boosts the market growth.



By application, this market is segregated into orthopedic surgery, neurosurgery, dental & orthodontics, and others. The orthopedic surgery segment is subdivided into general orthopedic surgery, deformity correction, fracture management, and joint reconstruction. The orthopedic surgery segment occupied the largest share in the market in 2018, owing to surge in elderly population along with increase in number of orthopedic surgeries.



North America held nearly half of the total market share in 2018, due to increase in popularity of preoperative surgical planning software and surge in its adoption. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2018 to 2025, owing to rise in prevalence of orthopedic diseases and increase in interest of healthcare professionals to utilize preoperative surgical planning software in the medical settings.



Key Findings



The off-premise segment generated the highest revenue in 2018, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.

The neurosurgery segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period.

The hospitals segment dominated the global preoperative surgical planning software market in 2018, accounting for more than half of the market share.

In 2018, the U.S. was the leading country in the market, occupying the largest market share.

Key Topics Covered



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Market share analysis

3.2.3. CPT codes and reimbursement

3.3. Market dynamics

3.3.1. Drivers

3.3.1.1. Rise in prevalence of orthopedic diseases

3.3.1.2. Surge in global geriatric population

3.3.1.3. Technological advancements associated with preoperative surgical planning software

3.3.2. Restraint

3.3.2.1. Product recalls associated with preoperative surgical planning software

3.3.3. Opportunity

3.3.3.1. High market potential in emerging economies



CHAPTER 4: PREOPERATIVE SURGICAL PLANNING SOFTWARE MARKET, BY TYPE

4.1. Overview

4.2. Off premise software

4.3. On premise



CHAPTER 5: PREOPERATIVE SURGICAL PLANNING SOFTWARE MARKET, BY APPLICATION

5.1. Overview

5.2. Orthopedic surgery

5.3. Neurosurgery

5.4. Dental and orthodontics application

5.5. Other applications



CHAPTER 6: PREOPERATIVE SURGICAL PLANNING SOFTWARE MARKET, BY END USER

6.1. Overview

6.2. Hospitals

6.3. Orthopedic Clinics

6.4. Rehabilitation Centers



CHAPTER 7: PREOPERATIVE SURGICAL PLANNING SOFTWARE MARKET, BY REGION

7.1. Overview

7.2. North America

7.3. Europe

7.4. Asia-Pacific

7.5. LAMEA



CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES

8.1. Wishbone Medical Inc. (Response Ortho)

8.2. Stryker Corporation (Scopis)

8.3. Echopixel Inc.

8.4. Intrasense

8.5. Brainlab AG

8.6. General Electric Company (GE Healthcare)

8.7. Siemens AG

8.8. Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Philips Healthcare)

8.9. Canon Inc. (Canon Medical Systems Corporation)

8.10. Hologic Inc.

8.11. Hitachi Limited (Hitachi Medical Corporation)

8.12. Agfa-Gevaert Group

8.13. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

8.14. Medtronic PLC

8.15. Mevis Medical Solutions AG

8.16. Carestream Health

8.17. Materialise

8.18. IBM Watson Health (Merge Healthcare)

8.19. Monteris Medical

8.20. Oracle Netsuite

8.21. Danaher Corporation (Nobel Biocare Services)

8.22. Medicad Hectec

8.23. Pie Medical Imaging

8.24. Renishaw PLC

8.25. Nemotec



