LRAD® Corporation Announces $1.0 Million in New Defense Orders

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LRAD Corporation (NASDAQ: LRAD), a global leader in critical communication systems, today announced it received $1.0 million in defense orders for the U.S. Air Force and a NATO army. The LRAD 500X and LRAD 1950XL acoustic hailing devices (“AHDs”) that comprise the orders are scheduled for delivery in fiscal 2020 and will be deployed overseas.



“In addition to providing vital communication and scalable escalation of force (“EOF”) equipment to all branches of the U.S. military, LRAD sales are expanding to armed services in Europe,” remarked Richard S. Danforth, Chief Executive Officer of LRAD Corporation. “Our advanced technology, unmatched range and intelligibility, and superior reliability have firmly established LRAD as the AHD of choice for modern military forces.”

The LRAD 500X broadcasts audible voice communications and warning tones that are clearly heard and understood out to a distance of 2,000 meters. Rugged, compact and lightweight, the LRAD 500X easily mounts on tripods, vehicles and vessels to provide defense forces with essential long-range communication and scalable, non-kinetic EOF capabilities.

The LRAD 1950XL is the Company’s newest AHD and features LRAD’s patented XL driver technology, which increases broadcast distance by 70 percent over standard drivers. The superior voice intelligibility and extended broadcast range of the LRAD 1950XL ensure voice messages are clearly heard and understood in any language out to 5,000 meters.

From combat and counterinsurgency to disaster response and humanitarian missions, LRAD’s critical communication and EOF capabilities are being deployed throughout the world by U.S. and international defense forces.

About LRAD Corporation

The Company's proprietary Long Range Acoustic Devices® and advanced Genasys™ public safety systems and mobile alert solutions are designed to enable users to safely hail and warn, notify and direct, prevent misunderstandings, determine intent, establish large safety zones, resolve uncertain situations, and save lives.

LRAD systems are in service in 72 countries around the world in diverse applications, including public safety, mass notification, defense, law enforcement, homeland and border security, critical infrastructure protection, fire rescue, incident management, maritime and port security, and wildlife control and preservation. For more information, visit LRAD.com .

