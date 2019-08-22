Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation to Host Analyst Day on September 18, 2019

/EIN News/ -- GREELEY, Colo., Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ: PPC) will hold an Analyst Day at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York on Wednesday, September 18, 2019. Members of senior management will be discussing with investors and analysts the company's strategy and its sources of competitive advantages.



Pilgrim’s Pride CEO Jayson Penn will kick off the meeting at 10:30 a.m. ET. Other members of senior management will take part throughout the day and the event will conclude with a question and answer session.

Interested investors and analysts are requested to RSVP to attend this event by replying to the Investor Relations department at IRPPC@pilgrims.com . Please respond no later than Friday, September 6, 2019 if you wish to attend.

RSVPs are required due to space limitations and since the event location is already at capacity, there will be no additional credentials available for on-site registration to attend in person.

About Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation

Pilgrim’s employs approximately 52,600 people and operates chicken processing plants and prepared-foods facilities in 14 states, Puerto Rico, Mexico, the U.K, Ireland and continental Europe. The Company’s primary distribution is through retailers and foodservice distributors. For more information, please visit www.pilgrims.com .

Contact:

Dunham Winoto

Director, Investor Relations

IRPPC@pilgrims.com

(970) 506-8192

SOURCE: Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation



