Catherine Fels-Smith Appointed Interim President of Financial Executives International Canada (FEI Canada)

/EIN News/ --

TORONTO, Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The Board of Directors of Financial Executives International Canada (FEI Canada), the all-industry professional membership association for senior financial executives, today announced the appointment of Catherine Fels-Smith to the position of Interim President of FEI Canada.

Catherine Fels-Smith brings extensive experience to this role with FEI Canada. As a former Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer at the Toronto Region Board of Trade, Catherine was instrumental in growing the membership to over 12,000. Catherine has also been an active member of FEI Canada since 2011 and is a former Chair of the FEI Canada Membership and Marketing Committee.

Pete Pigott, the current President and CEO of FEI Canada, has recently decided to step down from his role and has agreed to remain as an advisor to the Board, and the interim President. He will remain an active volunteer within the organization.

The Chair of the FEI Canada National Board, Nicole Archibald, had this to say on Pete’s tenure:

“Pete’s stewardship since his appointment in November 2017 was instrumental in growing the FEI Canada membership. During his tenure, FEI Canada launched the highly successful FEI Young Luminaries (mentor /protégé) program, set a record number of National Strategic Partners, and established FEI Canada’s 12th chapter (Golden Triangle Ontario or GTO) servicing the Kitchener-Waterloo, Cambridge and Guelph areas. Prior to this, the last chapter was established in 1987. During Pete’s term, FEI Canada held two very successful Annual Conferences - the “Oceans of Innovation” conference hosted by the Atlantic Chapter held in Halifax, NS (2018) and the “Disruption #NailedIt” conference in Blue Mountain, ON (2019) hosted by the Toronto chapter that set a new record attendance.

“On behalf of the FEI Canada National Board, I want to thank Pete for bringing a new level of engagement and energy to FEI Canada. Pete’s level of enthusiasm is contagious. I am looking forward to the upcoming year at FEI Canada as we continue to execute against the strategic plan that was set by Pete and the Board back in 2018”.

About Financial Executives International Canada (FEI Canada)

Financial Executives International Canada (FEI Canada) is the leading voice and informed choice for senior financial executives across the country. With 12 chapters and 1,600+ members, FEI Canada provides professional development, networking opportunities, thought leadership and advocacy services to its members. The association membership consists of senior-level financial executives spanning various industries, functions and disciplines, representing a significant number of Canada’s leading and most influential corporations. For more information, please visit www.feicanada.org or follow us on LinkedIn https://ca.linkedin.com/company/fei-canada and Twitter @FEICanada.

Thomas Rigg Financial Executives International Canada (FEI Canada) 416 366 3007 ext. 5105 trigg@feicanada.org



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.